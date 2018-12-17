It's been a busy few weeks for Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek. He's been on the road nearly every day on the recruiting trail, working with his offensive line group in practice on the weekends preparing for a tough Outback Bowl assignment against Mississippi State, and he's also been dealing head on with his name being associated with two job openings. Polasek took a straight forward and honest approach with the coaching rumor mill and gave some very interesting commentary on his current and future offensive line and their potential.

