Polk still on Iowa's radar
Desmond Polk is a prospect that the Iowa coaches identified early on in the recruiting process for the Class of 2020. The Wisconsin native who plays his high school basketball at prep school powerh...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news