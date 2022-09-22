Class of 2024 ESPN Top 100 PG Jordyn Poole out of Fort Wayne, IN was in Iowa City this past weekend for an unofficial visit. The incoming junior at Fort Wayne Snider High School is rated as the #55 overall prospect and #20 PG by ESPN. Prep Girls Hoops rates her as the #1 overall recruit in the state of Indiana.

Poole has 18 DI offers, including P5 offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Clemson, West Virginia and Pittsburgh. She has taken recruiting visits to Iowa, Kentucky, Marquette, Ohio State, Michigan, Ball State, Xavier, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Eastern Michigan and West Virginia. Jordyn tells me that she has several visits scheduled this for the rest of this fall.

This past season for Fort Wayne Snider High School, Jordyn averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals en route to an Indiana regional finals appearance. Brandon Bradley of Prep Girls Hoops named her to his “Team Federal Express” list because of her ability to distribute the ball to her teammates.

“Poole has been one of the best guards in the state these last two years, regardless of class, and her dynamic playmaking and ability to defend have already secured her a number of high-major Division-I offers.”

We caught up with the 5-foot-6 incoming junior to discuss her visit to Iowa City.

Q: How was your visit to Iowa City this past weekend?

POOLE: My visit to Iowa was encouraging they made me feel optimistic about my future. The campus is beautiful, I love how the campus and downtown connect! Then, the arena was lights, camera, action.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

POOLE: My relationship with coach Bluder and the rest of the staff is very good but we are still getting to know one another, and it is blossoming.

Q: Have you gotten a chance to meet any of the current Iowa players? How has that been?

POOLE: The Iowa players were very welcoming, they made me feel very comfortable. They were very interested in what I had to say, and they also were considerate of my family and myself.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things you are looking for in a school that will make them standout when compared with others?

POOLE: I would love to attend a school and play for a program that recruits genuinely good hearted, passionate, and hard-working people.

Q: What would you say are the strengths of your game right now and what are some things that you are looking to improve on?

POOLE: I think I’m a very good passer and play maker and I’m good at putting my teammates in position to score, I also shoot the ball well. The thing I need to improve on most is getting stronger.





