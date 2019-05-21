Porter's starting to identify schools that could be a fit
Being a coaches son has its advantages and disadvantages. One disadvantage is the moving. For many college coaches in today's game, there is a lot of moving around, and when they have kids that pla...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news