Following the signing of 17 players to the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday of last week, Iowa's chief of staff and general manager Tyler Barnes stated that the Hawkeyes "may or may not end up taking another guy or two out of high school."

There are a variety of positions Iowa may target, with some specific names to watch going forward. Let's dive into what positions the Hawkeyes could target and who they could go after with the remainder of the 2025 class.