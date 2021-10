Monte Pottebaum got a big smile on his face when he was asked about the expanded use of the fullback dive play in the Iowa offense this season. Pottebaum has been getting more work in recent weeks in short yardage situations, but he says he would rather watch and help Spencer Petras on the sneak than run it himself.



