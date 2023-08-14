Iowa's season kicks off Saturday, September 2 at Kinnick Stadium against the visiting Utah State Aggies, who are fresh off a 6-7 season with an (unsuccessful) appearance in the First Responders Bowl. Here's a look at staff picks for the Week 1 showdown.

Even in some of Iowa's strongest seasons, Week 1 can be a real clunker, so try not to read too much into a lower score if this stays close-ish. That said, the Hawkeyes should control this game in the trenches, and if the reports of improvement along the offensive line are true, they're set up much better to control the clock in the second half this year. Look for a quiet playbook with a few downfield shots, a bruising ground game led by Kaleb Johnson and a line that has a lot to prove, and a defense eager to run its streak of games outscoring its opponents by itself to two. Iowa 38, Utah State 6 -- Adam Jacobi

Cade McNamara throws for 220 and 3 TDs in his Iowa debut. Erick All and Luke Lachey each haul in a TD, while Kaleb Johnson goes off for 120 yards and a TD as well. The Iowa defense holds Utah State under 150 yards and forces a few turnovers (and scores) as well. The strength of the Iowa defensive line is the talking point after the game. Iowa 44, Utah State 7 -- Ross Binder

Cade McNamara throws for two scores -- one to a WR and the other to TE, and Kaleb Johnson punches one in. Drew Stevens adds three field goals. Though the offense will already be much improved from last year's start, I expect the Hawkeyes' offense to stall at certain points throughout the game. The offensive line will need time to gel and develop throughout the season. The defense remains as stout as ever; don't be surprised if they add a score in there as well. Iowa 30, Utah State 3 -- Eliot Clough

If Iowa is to meet the magic 25-point threshold in 2023, it had best get off to a good start against an Aggies team debuting a new defensive coordinator after allowing 31.2 points and 399 yards per game last season. The Hawkeyes will run for two scores, throw for another, and the defensive line will feast on a USU O-line returning one starter from 2022. Expect a pick-six or scoop n' score to boot as Iowa reaches 1-0. Iowa 31, Utah State 10 -- Tom Clos