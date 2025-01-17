PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at UCLA

(Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

WHO: UCLA Bruins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Friday, January 17, 2025) WHERE: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA) TV: FS1 (Guy Haberman and Don MacLean) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile ONLINE: foxsports.com/live FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN LINE: UCLA -6.5 (total of 151.5) KENPOM: UCLA -5 (UCLA 66% chance of winning)

Iowa's Los Angeles road trip wraps up with a game against a reeling UCLA team; the Bruins started the season ranked in the Top 25 (#22) and jumped out to a 11-2 start, including wins over Washington, Oregon and Gonzaga. UCLA remains winless in 2025, though, and enters Friday night's game on a four-game losing streak. One common denominator in most of those losses? Three of four were away from Pauley Pavilion; only a 94-75 loss to Michigan was at home. UCLA's losses against Nebraska, Maryland, and Rutgers all occurred on the road. There was some doubt about tonight's game being played in Pauley Pavilion, due to the recent wildfires that have ravaged the L.A. area, but the game is set to tip off at 8:00 PM CT in UCLA's historic home.

UCLA's calling card this season has been its defense -- the Bruins rank 11th nationally in defensive efficiency and 18th in points allowed (63.4 ppg). The biggest strength of that defense has been forcing turnovers -- the Bruins are best in the country, generating turnovers on 25.1% of opponent possessions. UCLA has forced steals on 12.8% of opponent possessions (26th nationally) and earned non-steal turnovers on 12.2% of opponent possessions (1st). That aggressive defensive approach has one obvious downside, though -- UCLA has given up a lot of fouls and ranks 289th in defensive free throw rate. The Bruins have also been solid at contesting shots (holding teams to 48.9% effective FG%) and keeping opponents off the glass. Teams have made 31.7% of 3-point tries (101st) against UCLA and 49.9% of 2-point attempts (145th). The Bruins don't block a ton of shots (8.6% block rate, 206th) and they've allowed opponents to pick up just 28.3% (105th) of their missed shots. UCLA hasn't been as good on the offensive end, as they rank 100th in offensive efficiency for the season; the Bruins have been even worse in league play, as they rank just 17th in offensive efficiency in Big Ten-only games. Those offensive struggles have mainly manifested in poor shooting -- UCLA has an effective FG% of just 47.3% in Big Ten games, including 29.5% from behind the arc and 49.1% on 2-point shots. The Bruins haven't even hit free throws at a good clip in Big Ten games, converting just 68.6% of their trips to the free throw line.

"I've been impressed with a number of different things," Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said at his press availability earlier this week. "[UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has] got some transfers, got some new guys. The thing that is fairly characteristic of his teams -- they play hard, they play defense, they compete. They put pressure on the ball. They share it, they have a number of different weapons. They have shooters on the perimeter, Bilodeau's a really good player inside. They have a lot different players that impact the game, not only who start but come off the bench." As McCaffery noted, Iowa has used a deep rotation of players this season -- 10 players are averaging 9+ minutes, with seven guys playing 18+ minutes per game. Only three players are averaging double figures in scoring, seven are averaging over six points per game. This is a team with a multitude of players who can get hot and make things difficult for a defense -- a potentially ominous sign for an Iowa team coming off another lackluster defensive performance in its 99-89 loss to USC on Tuesday. The main standout among that rotation has been forward Tyler Bilodeau, an Oregon State transfer who leads the team in scoring (14.4 ppg) and ranks second in rebounding (5.1 rpg). Bildeau has a solid inside-out game, as he's converted 52.5% of his shots from inside the arc as well as 38.8% from beyond the arc as well.

