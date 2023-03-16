WHO: 9-seed Auburn Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC)

WHEN: 5:50 PM CT (Thursday, March 16, 2023)

WHERE: Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL)

TV: TNT (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen)

LINE: Auburn -1.0

KENPOM: Auburn -1 (54% chance of winning)

Auburn expected to be back in the NCAA Tournament -- but not in the 8/9 game. The Tigers were ranked as high as #11 in the AP Poll this season and spent a total of 15 weeks ranked. That was all before the bottom dropped out on their season, though. After a 16-3 start overall (including a 6-1 mark in SEC games), Auburn went just 4-9 to finish the season. That said, Auburn isn't too far off from a much better record on the season and a different narrative for the season. Six of those nine losses were by five points or fewer, and four were one-possession losses. If a few different bounces go their way or a few different shots go in, the outlook could look different for this team. Shooting is not a strong suit of this Auburn team, though. Despite an offensive efficiency rating that's in the Top 50 in the nation, the Tigers were just 223rd nationally in effective FG% (49.6%). They were one of the nation's worst 3-point shooting teams (31.4%, 315th) and also fairly poor at the free throw line (70.4%, 244th). The Tigers also had a tendency to turn the ball over a lot (18.1% turnover rate, 172nd), especially via steals (10.4% steal rate, 310th). The Tigers were decent at converting 2-point attempts (51%, 145th), but their offensive strengths this season have been on the offensive glass and getting to the free throw line. Auburn posted a 33.3% offensive rebounding rate (44th), so the Tigers are very good at collecting their misses and getting second chance shot opportunities. The Tigers also ranked 67th in free throw rate and average around 21 trips to the line per game (making about 15 of those attempts per game, on average). Of course, one of Iowa's defensive strengths is not fouling (Iowa ranks 12th nationally in defensive free throw rate); if the Hawkeyes can win that battle in this game, they can prevent Auburn from getting easy points at the free throw line.



Johni Broome blocks a shot in Auburn's game against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament. (© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Auburn has been rocky at times offensively this season, but defense is where the Tigers have been at their best. Auburn ranks 28th in defensive efficiency on the season, with most of that success a result of contesting shots. Auburn ranks 12th nationally in effective FG% on defense, allowing opponents to make just 45.6% of their shots. The Tigers have had strong rim protection, leading to Top 10 numbers in block rate (13.8%). 6'10" sophomore center Johni Broome has been swatting shots at an elite level, averaging over two blocks per game. The Tigers have been very good at defending 2-point shots (46.9%, 48th), but absolutely elite at preventing 3-point makes (28.8%, 5th). That said, Auburn ranks just 78th in defensive 3-point rate, so teams are still managing to attempt 3-point shots at a decent clip against the Tigers -- they're just not going in. There's a bit of good luck involved in that, but at this point in the season you also have to tip your hat to the Auburn defense -- they've been excellent at preventing opponents from getting hot from 3 this season. Auburn has also been good at forcing turnovers (101st in turnover rate), especially steals (11.6% steal rate, 37th). Curiously, two of Auburn's biggest strengths on offense -- offensive rebounding and free throw rate -- are two of its biggest weaknesses on defense. The Tigers allow opponents to grab almost 32% of their misses (317th) and rank just 330th in defensive free throw rate. Opponents scored almost a quarter (23%) of their points at the free throw line this season -- potentially good news for an Iowa team that's (usually) good at the line.

Wendell Greene pushes the ball down the court in Auburn's game against Tennessee. (© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Broome, a transfer from Morehead State, has been a force down low for Auburn, leading the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) and posting nine double-doubles on the season. He's a strong rebounder (8.4 per game) and, as noted earlier, is a terrific shot blocker and rim protector. His matchup with Filip Rebraca could be a key individual battle in the game. 5'11" point guard Wendell Green, who transferred from Eastern Kentucky a season ago, is Auburn's second-leading scorer (13.8 ppg), but he's a very streaky shooter. Green averages just 41% from 2-point range and 29.5% from 3-point range, but he's gone off for 20+ points in seven games this season. He's at his best when he can attack the rim and either finish or get to the free throw line (83.5%). He's small, but very quick; Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis figure to be tasked with stopping him in defense most of the time and they need to force him to shoot jump shots as much as possible. KD Johnson, Auburn's other starting guard, is also pretty streaky -- he's scored in single digits in four of his last six games, but went off for 20+ in the other two games (though Auburn lost both games) -- isn't a great 3-point shooter either (32.7%). In truth, the Tigers don't have anyone you would categorize as a particularly dangerous 3-point shooter. Their best long range shooters are forward Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan -- and they're both shooting around 35% from deep on the season. No one on the Tigers roster is likely to be winning any 3-point shooting contests this season.

Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort celebrate a good play in a game earlier this season. (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

