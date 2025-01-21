PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Minnesota

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Tuesday, January 21, 2025) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile ONLINE: foxsports.com/live FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN LINE: Iowa -7.5 (total of 149.5) KENPOM: Iowa -10 (Iowa 81% chance of winning)

Iowa returns from a miserable Los Angeles road trip badly in need of a rebound game -- and the Big Ten schedule makers couldn't have delivered a friendlier option than a home game against Minnesota. The Gophers are 9-9 overall and just 1-6 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is coming off their first league win of the year, an 84-81 overtime win over Michigan thanks to an improbable Dawson Garcia half-court heave. Aside from the Michigan game, the Gophers have had a few other close calls in league play as well, including an 89-88 2OT loss to Ohio State two weeks ago and a 77-71 loss at Maryland last week. That said, the Gophers' other four league losses have been by an average of 18.5 points per defeat.

PROJECTED IOWA STARTING LINEUP

Sandfort remains day-to-day in terms of availability after the shoulder injury he suffered against UCLA. If he isn't able to go, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery indicated that Pryce Sandfort or Ladji Dembele would likely start in his place.

PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTING LINEUP

PREVIEW

The Gophers rank 100th in the current KenPom rankings, by far the worst of the 18 Big Ten teams. Given that ranking, it's not too surprising that Minnesota ranks 130th in offensive efficiency (17th in the Big Ten) and 98th in defensive efficiency (16th in the league). This is not a Gopher squad that's been particularly excellent at any one thing. On offense, Minnesota has been best at avoiding turnovers; the Gophers have only turned the ball over on 15.9% of possessions in league games, 4th best among Big Ten teams. They've been decent at collecting their own misses; they've grabbed 29.6% of their misses, which ranks 9th in the league. In terms of shooting, Minnesota has been poor at getting to the free throw line (17th in free throw rate) and making free throws when they get there (63.7% on converting free throws). The Gophers have only made 50.2% of 2-point attempts in Big Ten action (13th), though they have converted 34.0% of shots from beyond the arc (9th), a potentially concerning number for an Iowa team that ranks last in defending the three-point line in league games (43.0%). On defense, the Gophers' strength has been blocking shots -- they've been able to block 12.7% of opponent shots (3rd best in the league), led by Parker Fox with 1.4 blocks per game. Outside of a few blocks, though, Minnesota has struggled to contest shots -- they rank 16 in opponent effective FG% (55.6%), including 53.4% on 2-point shots (10th) and 39.5% on 3-point attempts (16th). The Gophers also haven't been able to force many turnovers (14.9% of opponent possessions, 14th), keep opponents off the glass (33.3%, 16th), or avoid sending teams to the free throw line (16th in free throw rate).

