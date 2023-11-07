WHO: North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-0)

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Tuesday, November 7, 2023)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: BTN+ ($; Charlie Fox, Jess Settles)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: BTN+ ($)

ONLINE: BTN+ ($)

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Iowa -19.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Iowa -19 (Iowa 87, North Dakota 68)

The last time these two teams faced off, in 2016, things got heated -- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was so incensed by some physical play and unsportsmanlike actions near the end of the game that he nixed the traditional post-game handshake like and simply led his team off the court. Seven years is long enough to allow a heated situation to simmer down -- especially since the North Dakota coaching staff has undergone upheaval since then.

The coach in that 2016 game was Brian Jones, a longtime assistant under former Iowa coach Steve Alford. Jones was fired after the 2019 season, though, and replaced by current head man Paul Sather, who has gone 43-80 in his previous four seasons in Grand Forks. Sather's best team at UND was actually his first one; the Fighting Hawks went 15-18 in 2019-20. They managed only 15 games combined in the next two seasons -- 9-17 in 2020-21 and 6-25 in 2021-22. A 13-20 mark last season was a small step forward, but the Fighting Hawks are still clawing their way toward competitiveness -- they enter 2023-24 ranked 254 in the KenPom rankings (Iowa, by comparison, is ranked No. 51).

For Iowa, this game represents a chance for a team flush with new faces to get some meaningful action under their belts. In the exhibition win over Quincy, Iowa started Dasonte Bowen, Tony Perkins, Patrick McCaffery, Payton Sandfort, and Ben Krikke. That same starting five will probably take the court to begin tonight's game as well, but there should be plenty of opportunities for Iowa's fresh faces to see action. The Hawkeyes have a strong (and unusually large) freshman class, featuring bigs Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele, wing Pryce Sandfort, and guard Brock Harding -- and all four figure to be part of the rotation this season. Freeman had 12 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench against Quincy, while Sandfort was Iowa's top outside shooter in the game, going 4/5 from deep. Meanwhile, Josh Dix could be Iowa's sixth man this season and provide ball-handling chops as well as long-range shooting. Belmont transfer Even Brauns saw just under four minutes of action against Quincy, but he could play a larger role this season given his size (6'9", 245).

There's still a lot of uncertainty about how all the new parts on this Iowa team will mesh and this game is another opportunity to see how that process is going.