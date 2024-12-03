PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Northwestern

(Photo by © David Banks-Imagn Images)

WHO: Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) WHEN: 6:02 PM CT (Tuesday, December 3, 2024) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) TV: Peacock (Paul Burmeister, Stephen Bardo) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) MOBILE: peacocktv.com ONLINE: peacocktv.com FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @NBCSports | @IowaonBTN LINE: Iowa -5.5 (total of 149.5) KENPOM: Iowa -5 (Iowa 70% chance of winning)

The Big Ten portion of Iowa's 2024-25 schedule -- or at least an early preview version of it -- gets underway tonight with a visit from Northwestern to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. On paper, this looks like one of the least-grueling Big Ten openers for Iowa in several years. 2023: at Purdue (KenPom 3) 2022: Wisconsin (KP 61) 2021: at Purdue (KP 14) 2020: Purdue (KP 25) 2019: at Michigan (KP 16) 2018: Wisconsin (KP 16) ...and so on. That said, this Northwestern team isn't a pushover by any means; while program icon Boo Buie and stalwart Ryan Langborg are gone from last year's squad, Northwestern is loaded with experience -- their starting five features four seniors and a junior. The 'Cats are 6-2 on the season, only suffering losses to Dayton (away) and Butler (neutral).

The injury news for the Iowa roster looks a little more promising after a week off -- Payton Sandfort's wrist is doing better and Seydou Traore is a "game-time" decision for tonight's game. Cooper Koch appears to be the only Iowa player fully unavailable for this game.

As noted, Northwestern is 6-2, though the best of those six wins is probably their most recent, a 66-61 neutral-site win over UNLV. The Runnin' Rebels are ranked 107th in KenPom. Not all of those Northwestern wins have been impressive, either -- the Wildcats needed overtime to hold off Eastern Illinois (KenPom 330) and narrowly edged Montana State (KP 150) by three. As has been fairly common under Chris Collins, Northwestern is again employing a very grind-it-down approach; the Wildcats rank 329th in tempo on the season. They especially like to slow it down on defense, where opponent possessions are 18.5 seconds on average (334th in the nation). That methodical approach has worked well with the Wildcats' stingy defense, though. Northwestern ranks 33rd in defensive efficiency this season and they haven't struggled at any aspect of defense thus far. The Wildcats turn opponents over at a good clip (20.9% of possessions, 67th nationally), prevent offensive rebounds well (27.3% offensive rebound rate for opponents, 90th), and contest shots at a good rate (opponents have an effective FG% of 46.9%, 73rd). Northwestern has been good at contesting three-point shots (30.1%, 91st) and two-point tries (47.8%, 99th) and they haven't allowed opponents to get to the free throw line all that often, either (162nd in defensive free throw rate). They've been forcing steals on 11.8% (69th) of opponent possessions, with six players currently averaging at least one steal per game. While they contest shots well, they don't block a lot of shots; the Wildcats are only 196th in block rate and the only real block threat is center Matthew Nicholson (averaging 1.8 blocks per game).

The Wildcats have been decently efficient on offense this season (103rd), despite some middling shooting numbers. Northwestern has an effective FG% of just 49.2T% (204th), fueled by mediocre percentages from deep (32.6% on 3-point shots, 193rd) and inside the arc (49.4% on 2-point attempts, 214th). It's worth noting that the three-point shot just isn't a big part of the Wildcats' offense -- they're 352nd nationally in three-point rate and only 22.7% (342nd) of their total points come from beyond the arc. The strengths of the Northwestern offense? The Wildcats don't turn the ball over (only 15% of possessions, 57th), they hit the offensive glass well (33.0% offensive rebound rate, 114th), and they get to the free throw line a decent amount (84th in free throw rate), where they've been making 73.3% of their shots this season. Forward Brooks Barnhizer missed the first four games of the season, but he's returned and started in each of their last four games. Barnhizer has scored 20+ ppg in three of those games and is coming off a 4-of-7 effort shooting the ball from 3-point range against UNLV. He and Nick Martinelli are the two most potent offensive weapons on Northwestern by far.

