PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Utah State

FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
Last Friday Iowa took on an undefeated team from out west in a neutral site game. This Friday Iowa is set to... take on an undefeated team from out west in a neutral site game. The Hawkeyes will hopeful for a similar outcome for tonight's tilt with Utah State as they had in last week's 76-66 win over Washington State in the Quad Cities.
PROJECTED IOWA STARTING LINEUP
G Brock Harding (6'0", 165 lbs; 5.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 5.4 apg; 40.0 FG%; 62.5 3FG%)
G Josh Dix (6'6", 210 lbs; 12.3 ppg; 2.3 rpg; 4.0 apg; 51.5 FG%; 44.4 3FG%)
F Payton Sandfort (6'8", 215 lbs; 17.8 ppg; 7.0 rpg; 4.2 apg; 45.6 FG%; 35.0 3FG%)
F Ladji Dembele (6'8", 255 lbs; 5.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg; 0.8 apg; 44.4 FG%; 30.0 3FG%)
C Owen Freeman (6'10", 245 lbs; 17.5 ppg; 8.3 rpg; 1.3 apg; 59.6 FG%; 33.3 3FG%)
TBD on Dix returning to the starting lineup. He sat out Tuesday's game against Rider with a wrist injury, but that didn't appear to be a long-term injury and he could be back tonight. If he doesn't play, Pryce Sandfort would likely be next in line to replace him -- the younger Sandfort started against Rider and had 11 points and five rebounds against the Broncs. For the season, Pryce is averaging 11.6 ppg, fourth-most on the roster.
PROJECTED UTAH STATE STARTING LINEUP
G Mason Falslev (6'3", 203 lbs; 12.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.8 apg; 59.0 FG%, 50.0 3FG%)
G Ian Martinez (6'3", 185 lbs; 22.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.8 apg; 53.5 FG%, 56.0 3FG%)
F Drake Allen (6'4", 190 lbs; 7.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.3 apg; 57.9 FG%, 50.0 3FG%)
F Dexter Akanno (6'5", 210 lbs; 11.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.0 apg; 50.0 FG%; 36.4 3FG%)
C Karson Templin (6'8", 217 lbs; 11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 0.5 apg; 79.2 FG%; 50.0 3FG%)
PREVIEW
Utah State went 28-7 last year and won a game in the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed and they've picked up where they left off so far this season. The Aggies are off to a 4-0 start and none of the games have been close -- they've have been absolutely blasting every team set before them. The average margin of victory for Utah State in those four wins? 40 points.
Those big wins have caught the attention of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.
"They're undefeated and average over 100, so that gets your attention," McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Rider on Tuesday.
Indeed, the Aggies are averaging an NCAA-best 104 ppg this season and have been held under the century mark just once this season -- against Montana on Monday night, when they could only muster 95 points in a 12-point victory. The Aggies' numbers are inflated by a pair of wins over weak competition -- 117-53 over non-Division I Westminster UT and 101-46 over Alcorn State (one of the lowest-ranked teams in Division I) -- but they also have a 29-point win over Charlotte team that's 3-1 overall and ranked 142nd via KenPom.
Utah State plays at a fast tempo (57th nationally), so a track meet-style game could be on the cards for Friday night. Utah State's tempo manifests very differently on the offensive and defensive ends, though; the Aggies have very quick offensive possessions (just 14.5 seconds on average, 10th nationally) but excel at dragging opponents into slowed-down possessions (19.1 seconds on average on defense, 352nd nationally).
As you would probably expect from a team averaging 104 ppg, the Aggies have a very potent offense -- they rank 27th nationally in offensive efficiency and don't do anything poorly on the offensive end. The Aggies have been especially elite at attacking the offensive glass, with a 47.1% offensive rebound rate that ranks 2nd nationally. The Aggies also don't turn the ball over much (13.1% of possessions, 24th nationally) and shoot the ball very well (60.2% eFG, 12th nationally).
The Aggies have been very good from long range, draining 38.4% (52nd) of their 3-point attempts this season, but they've been absolutely lights out inside the arc, making 61.8% (20th) of their shots. Utah State has also been very good at the free throw line, converting 77.8 (47th) of their shots at the stripe. Offensively, the Aggies will be the most formidable team Iowa has faced this year by a wide margin.
Utah State has also been excellent in the turnover department -- both in terms of giving the ball away themselves and in generating giveaways from opponents. As noted, the Aggies only turn the ball over on 13.1% of offensive possessions, with 7.5% of possessions ending in steals and 5.6% of possessions ending in other turnovers.
On defense, the Aggies have some very active hands -- they've been able to generate turnovers on 25.7% of opponent possession, the 6th best rate nationally. The Aggies rank 6th nationally in steals, with 12.5 swipes per game. 15.9% of opponent possessions this season have ended in a Utah State steal.
Iowa offenses have typically been fairly elite at protecting the ball (a key factor in Iowa's high offensive efficiency ratings in recent seasons), but this year's Iowa team has been a bit sloppier -- the Hawkeyes rank 82nd in turnover rate on offense and have been giving up the ball on 15.3% of possessions this season, including steals on 8.9% of possessions. Ball security will need to be a major point of emphasis in this game; they can't afford to be sloppy with the ball against a Utah State defense that's already elite at forcing turnovers.
Aside from forcing turnovers, though, the Utah State defense isn't particularly elite at anything else. Opponents have an eFG of 50% against the Aggies and they've been able to make three-pointers at a pretty good rate (34.3%) against Utah State. Opponents have also made 49% of 2-point attempts versus the Aggies. Opponents have also had a lot of success rebounding their own misses against Utah State; the Aggies are just 259th nationally at keeping teams off the offensive glass. There may be some second chance opportunities for Owen Freeman, Ladji Dembele, and the other Hawkeyes crashing the boards.
From a personnel standpoint, the Aggies have a very veteran team, which Fran McCaffery noted.
"[They have] three stars back from a really good NCAA Tournament team," said McCaffery. "They've got the kid [Ian] Martinez, who we knew, he was at Maryland. He was a really good player there and he's a really good player here. He's a veteran guy, [and they're a] veteran club."
Senior guard Ian Martinez, who transferred from Maryland two seasons ago, has been the Aggies' top scorer this season at 22.8 ppg on 53.5% shooting from the field. He's scored 20+ in three of their four games and is coming off a 32-point outing against Montana. Martinez has been red hot from deep in his last two games (combined 11-of-17), but is also an elite free throw shooter (93% from the line) and very good at getting there (averaging 9.1 trips per game).
Four other Aggies are averaging double figures in scoring, although eight players are averaging at least 7.8 ppg, so there's a good amount of depth in the Aggie scoring attack. Sophomore guard Mason Falslev is second on the team at 12.8 ppg and does most of his damage inside the arc (61.5% on 2-point attempts). Senior wing Dexter Akanno is averaging 11.8 ppg and has been solid from deep (37.5%), on 2-point tries (45.5%), and at the free throw line (84.6%).
Big man Isaac Johnson (7'0", 227 lbs) is an interesting player. He's the third key returning player from last year's NCAA Tournament team and he's shooting better from long range (46.2%) than inside the arc (37.5%). In fact, he's second on the team in made three-pointers (6) and third in attempts (13), despite missing a game. Stetson transfer Aubin Gateretse could provide more size down low (6'11", 225 lbs), though his availability is in question -- he missed Utah State's game against Montana on Monday. Karson Templin (6'8", 217 lbs) started in Gateretse's absence and acquitted himself well, with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Templin is averaging 11.5 ppg and 6.5 rpg, second-most on the team.
While the Aggies aren't a power conference team, they're easily the most formidable opponent the Hawkeyes have faced this season. This Utah State squad looks like a mid-high major team that should absolutely be in contention for an NCAA Tournament spot in March. The Aggies have a potent offense, a deep bench, a good amount of size, and the ability to score in multiple ways. Time to see how the Hawkeyes handle a significant early season test.