PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Utah State

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

WHO: Utah State Aggies (4-0) WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Friday, November 12, 2024) WHERE: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO) TV: BTN (Jake Eisenberg, Jess Settles) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile ONLINE: foxsports.com/live FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN LINE: Iowa -2.5 (total of 168.5) KENPOM: Iowa -2 (Iowa 56% chance of winning)

Advertisement

Last Friday Iowa took on an undefeated team from out west in a neutral site game. This Friday Iowa is set to... take on an undefeated team from out west in a neutral site game. The Hawkeyes will hopeful for a similar outcome for tonight's tilt with Utah State as they had in last week's 76-66 win over Washington State in the Quad Cities.

PROJECTED IOWA STARTING LINEUP

TBD on Dix returning to the starting lineup. He sat out Tuesday's game against Rider with a wrist injury, but that didn't appear to be a long-term injury and he could be back tonight. If he doesn't play, Pryce Sandfort would likely be next in line to replace him -- the younger Sandfort started against Rider and had 11 points and five rebounds against the Broncs. For the season, Pryce is averaging 11.6 ppg, fourth-most on the roster.

PROJECTED UTAH STATE STARTING LINEUP

PREVIEW

Utah State went 28-7 last year and won a game in the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed and they've picked up where they left off so far this season. The Aggies are off to a 4-0 start and none of the games have been close -- they've have been absolutely blasting every team set before them. The average margin of victory for Utah State in those four wins? 40 points. Those big wins have caught the attention of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "They're undefeated and average over 100, so that gets your attention," McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Rider on Tuesday. Indeed, the Aggies are averaging an NCAA-best 104 ppg this season and have been held under the century mark just once this season -- against Montana on Monday night, when they could only muster 95 points in a 12-point victory. The Aggies' numbers are inflated by a pair of wins over weak competition -- 117-53 over non-Division I Westminster UT and 101-46 over Alcorn State (one of the lowest-ranked teams in Division I) -- but they also have a 29-point win over Charlotte team that's 3-1 overall and ranked 142nd via KenPom.

Utah State plays at a fast tempo (57th nationally), so a track meet-style game could be on the cards for Friday night. Utah State's tempo manifests very differently on the offensive and defensive ends, though; the Aggies have very quick offensive possessions (just 14.5 seconds on average, 10th nationally) but excel at dragging opponents into slowed-down possessions (19.1 seconds on average on defense, 352nd nationally). As you would probably expect from a team averaging 104 ppg, the Aggies have a very potent offense -- they rank 27th nationally in offensive efficiency and don't do anything poorly on the offensive end. The Aggies have been especially elite at attacking the offensive glass, with a 47.1% offensive rebound rate that ranks 2nd nationally. The Aggies also don't turn the ball over much (13.1% of possessions, 24th nationally) and shoot the ball very well (60.2% eFG, 12th nationally). The Aggies have been very good from long range, draining 38.4% (52nd) of their 3-point attempts this season, but they've been absolutely lights out inside the arc, making 61.8% (20th) of their shots. Utah State has also been very good at the free throw line, converting 77.8 (47th) of their shots at the stripe. Offensively, the Aggies will be the most formidable team Iowa has faced this year by a wide margin.

(Photo by © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Utah State has also been excellent in the turnover department -- both in terms of giving the ball away themselves and in generating giveaways from opponents. As noted, the Aggies only turn the ball over on 13.1% of offensive possessions, with 7.5% of possessions ending in steals and 5.6% of possessions ending in other turnovers. On defense, the Aggies have some very active hands -- they've been able to generate turnovers on 25.7% of opponent possession, the 6th best rate nationally. The Aggies rank 6th nationally in steals, with 12.5 swipes per game. 15.9% of opponent possessions this season have ended in a Utah State steal. Iowa offenses have typically been fairly elite at protecting the ball (a key factor in Iowa's high offensive efficiency ratings in recent seasons), but this year's Iowa team has been a bit sloppier -- the Hawkeyes rank 82nd in turnover rate on offense and have been giving up the ball on 15.3% of possessions this season, including steals on 8.9% of possessions. Ball security will need to be a major point of emphasis in this game; they can't afford to be sloppy with the ball against a Utah State defense that's already elite at forcing turnovers. Aside from forcing turnovers, though, the Utah State defense isn't particularly elite at anything else. Opponents have an eFG of 50% against the Aggies and they've been able to make three-pointers at a pretty good rate (34.3%) against Utah State. Opponents have also made 49% of 2-point attempts versus the Aggies. Opponents have also had a lot of success rebounding their own misses against Utah State; the Aggies are just 259th nationally at keeping teams off the offensive glass. There may be some second chance opportunities for Owen Freeman, Ladji Dembele, and the other Hawkeyes crashing the boards.

(Photo by © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)