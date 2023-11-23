THE SCOOP

The big questions for Iowa heading into this year's Black Friday clash with Nebraska center around motivation and player availability. How motivated will the Hawkeyes be against the Cornhuskers with the Big Ten West already locked up and a much-bigger prize (next Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game) on the horizon? And with a battered and bruised roster that's already fielding second- or third-string options at several positions, will Iowa rest any players ahead of next week's title game? A year ago, a Nebraska upset of Iowa kept the Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game. Since Iowa clinched the Big Ten West with last Saturday's win over Illinois, that isn't on the table for the Cornhuskers on Friday. This year the Cornhuskers actually have something to play for themselves: a sixth win and a first bowl game since the 2016 season. That gives Iowa a chance to play spoiler this year. Even without the Big Ten West being on the line, Iowa also has some stakes to play for in the game. A win Friday would give Iowa 10 wins for the second time in three seasons and the third time since 2019. It would also be Iowa's 8th season with 10+ wins under Kirk Ferentz. As far as player availability, the comments from Kirk Ferentz and the available players on Tuesday didn't provide much indication that guys who might otherwise be available would be rested on Friday. Maintaining the weekly routines -- and getting that 10th win -- seem like bigger priorities, though we'll likely have to wait until Friday to be certain.

WHEN NEBRASKA HAS THE BALL

This game pits two of the Big Ten's worst scoring offenses against one another -- Iowa ranks 13th at 18.5 ppg, while Nebraska is 12th at 18.7 ppg. The Huskers have been somewhat better at gaining yards on offense -- they rank 9th in the league in total offense at 317.2 yards per game (compared to 14th-ranked Iowa at 245.5 yards per game). Nebraska's 5.12 yards per play average is 8th best in the league. Nebraska and Iowa rank at the bottom of the Big Ten in terms of passing offense as well -- the Huskers are 13th at 131.1 yards per game, versus 126.1 yards per game for Iowa. Nebraska has a team QB rating of 103 versus Iowa's QB rating of 99.7. Nebraska has a completion percentage of 51.9% versus Iowa's completion rate of 50.2%. Both teams have nine passing touchdowns on the season. One notable difference between the two teams: Nebraska has a Big Ten-leading 15 interceptions this year. The Huskers have used three quarterbacks this season, with all three producing middling results. Heinrich Haarberg has played the most (10 games), but has the lowest completion percentage (49.0%), while throwing for 967 yards and seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jeff Sims began the year as Nebraska's starting quarterback and while he posted a 59% completion percentage, he's also thrown six interceptions this year (against only one touchdown), including two against Maryland two weeks ago in a relief appearance. The third quarterback used by the Cornhuskers is Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy started Nebraska's loss to Wisconsin last week (going 15-of-24 for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception) and may be the most likely to start on Friday as well, though Nebraska's depth chart this week lists Purdy, Haarberg, and Sims as co-options to start.



All three Nebraska quarterbacks are also threats to run the ball. Haarberg actually leads the team in rushing, with 477 yards and five touchdowns on 120 attempts. Jeff Sims has picked up 189 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries, while Purdy has 138 yards and a score on 17 attempts. While Nebraska's passing offense has been woeful, their rushing offense leads the Big Ten. The Huskers have run for 2047 yards on 448 attempts, a Big Ten-best 4.57 yards per carry. The top running backs for Nebraska have been Anthony Grant (100 carries, 409 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Emmett Johnson (79 carries, 384 yards, 2 touchdowns). It's really been a team-wide rushing effort for Nebraska, though -- eight players have at least 12 carries on the season and seven players have at least 100 rushing yards. Only three Nebraska players have more than 10 receptions, with six players recording at least 100 yards receiving on the season. Senior receiver Billy Kemp IV leads the team in receptions (31) and receiving yards (289). Sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone, a former Iowa recruiting target, is second on the team in receptions (23) and receiving yards (251) and also leads the team in receiving touchdowns (4). Alex Bullock has 13 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown. Senior Marcus Washington (8 receptions, 176 yards) and freshmen Jaylen Lloyd (5 receptions, 171 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Malachi Coleman (6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 touchdown) have been Nebraska's primary big play threats. Nebraska hasn't been especially good at protecting the passer this season, allowing 27 sacks this year, third-worst in the Big Ten. There might be opportunities for Iowa's pass rush to get to the quarterback in this game.

WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL

Nebraska's transformation on defense has been one of the biggest success stories in Matt Rhule's first year in charge. The Huskers rank fifth in the league in scoring defense, allowing 18.7 ppg, and sixth in total defense, allowing 307.7 yards per game. Nebraska's 4.7 yards per play allowed ranks fifth in the league. The strength of Nebraska's defense has been against the run -- the Huskers are second in the Big Ten in rush defense and allow just 86.6 yards per game on the ground. They also rank second in yards per carry allowed (2.83) and fourth in touchdowns allowed (8). Most of the success of the Iowa offense this season has come via the running game, but there may not be much room to run against the Huskers. Nebraska has been softer against the pass, ranking ninth in the league and allowing 221.2 yards per game through the air. The Huskers rank ninth in completion percentage allowed at 60.9%. Nebraska has allowed 14 touchdowns and intercepted 8 passes. Nebraska is also last in the Big Ten in turnover margin. The Cornhuskers have forced just 13 turnovers this season (8 interceptions and 5 fumble recoveries) while giving the ball away 28 times (13 fumbles lost, 15 interceptions thrown). Iowa's defense hasn't been as proficient at forcing turnovers as most recent Hawkeye defenses, but this giveaway-prone Husker team could be just what the doctor ordered for Iowa's ballhawks. "Rover" Isaac Gifford leads the team in tackles (75), followed by linebackers Javin Wright (48) and Omar Brown (47). DE Jimari Butler leads the team in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5), followed by DL Nash Hutmacher (7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks) and LB Luke Reimer (6.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks). DL Ty Robinson leads the team in QB hurries (9). Cornerback Tommi Hill leads the team in interceptions (3) and has six pass break-ups on the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

Once again, Iowa appears to have a big advantage in the punting department -- Tory Taylor leads the Big Ten in punting (48.1 yards per punt), while Nebraska's Brian Buschini ranks 9th in the league with 40.8 yards per punt. The Huskers also rank 12th in the Big Ten in punt returns (12 returns for 36 yards). Iowa is 3rd in the Big Ten in punt returns (25 returns for 260 yards), but obviously most of that production came via the now-injured Cooper DeJean. Nebraska is also 12th in the league in kickoffs, averaging 60.3 yards per kick with only 18 touchbacks on 42 attempts. Placekicking has been a struggle for Nebraska this year as well -- Tristan Alvano has converted just 8-of-13 field goal attempts this season.

