Four games into conference play, there are few if any “must-win” games. Last year was a great example. On February 14 Iowa lost at home to Maryland, and no one thought Iowa stood any chance of winning the Big Ten. In the next two weeks, Iowa did just that, defeating Top 10 Indiana twice in three days and defeating Top 10 Michigan in the final game of the regular season.

But last year’s Iowa team also gave itself no margin for error in those final two weeks. Had the Hawkeyes lost any of their final 4 games, they might’ve fallen all the way to fifth in the final conference standings.

Iowa currently sits tied for second in the Big Ten standings at 3-1. #6 Indiana, #12 Maryland, #14 Michigan, and #26 Illinois are also 3-1, and #3 Ohio State leads the conference at 4-0.

Unfortunately for Iowa, this year’s schedule is particularly brutal. The Hawks still have games remaining at Maryland, Indiana, and Ohio State. They also face Maryland and Indiana at home.

If the Hawks lose at Michigan on Saturday, they can probably only afford one or two more conference losses if they want to repeat as Big Ten champions. They would have to go 4-1 or 3-2 at worst against teams that are as good or better than Michigan and wouldn’t be able to drop any other games against unranked teams. That’s not impossible, but not incredibly likely, either.

Saturday’s game at Michigan might not be must-win, but the Hawks will leave themselves little room for error the rest of the season if they want to repeat as regular season conference champions.