WHO: Cleveland State Vikings (9-1)

WHEN: 6:00 PM CT (Saturday, December 16)

WHERE: Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, Iowa)

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

ONLINE: https://www.foxsports.com/live

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN

Cleveland State had a great season last year. The Vikings went 30-5 overall, finished 2nd in the Horizon League regular season standings, and won the Horizon League Tournament. They made the NCAA Tournament as a 13-seed before losing toto 4-seed Villanova, 76-59. On paper, Cleveland State has also had a great start to this season. The Vikings are 9-1, including two wins on the road and three in a holiday tournament. But those nine wins haven't come against the best competition. The Vikings have not faced a Power 5 conference opponent, and their loss came to a Bowling Green team that Iowa beat 99-65. Even worse, the Vikings are now facing some serious adversity:

Top Players

Losing Destiny Leo could be devastating for Cleveland State. Leo's 20.7 points per game would've placed her in the Top 25 scorers in women's basketball if she had enough games to qualify. She was shooting 52.1% from the field, which was is a very solid rate for a guard. Leo also averaged 17.9 and 18.3 points per game in her previous two seasons. 5'8" guard Colbi Maples will likely pick up some of the scoring load in Leo's absence. Maples is averaging 16.4 ppg, 3.3 apg, and 1.8 spg this season. She is shooting 50.0% on 2-point attempts and 47.4% on 3-point tries, though she averages fewer than two three-point attempts per game.

5'6" guard Mickayla Perdue is Cleveland State's only other double-digit scorer. She averages 12.1 ppg and 1.4 spg on 55.1% shooting on 2-point attempts and 30.4% on 3-point shots.

Spectators wait for the doors to open before the Wisconsin-Iowa women s basketball game Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Caitlin Clark and No. 4 Iowa visit the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (© Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Play Style

Cleveland State has tended to play at a faster pace so far this season. The Vikings are averaging 73.1 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks in the 68th percentile nationally. They have averaged between 71.5 and 73.5 possessions per 40 minutes in each of the past six seasons. Offensively, Cleveland State is averaging 79.7 points per game, which ranks 29th nationally. The Vikings shoot well from both two (52.2%) and three (34.9%) and don't average a ton of turnovers (14.0 per game). Their 68.3% free throw rate ranks just 221st, however. Defensively, Cleveland State surrenders 60.2 points per game, which ranks 89th. The Vikings generate 9.9 steals per game and rebound well on the defensive end. Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma averages 1.5 blocks per game, but the Vikings don't have any other big rim protectors.

Wisconsin guard D'Yanis Jimenez (23) turns the corner on Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) during the first half of their game Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. (© Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

X-Factor