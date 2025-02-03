Iowa Basketball Looks to Bench to Replace Owen Freeman

Freeman will miss the remainder of the season following surgery on his finger. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

Iowa will be without starting center, Owen Freeman for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Freeman was averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, leading the Hawkeyes in each respective statistical category. "The injury is serious enough to have surgery, and he needed it," Fran McCaffery said to the media this afternoon. "It's unfortunate timing for him and for us, but it's one of those things where, as we said in the release, the risk of permanent injury was there. His health and well-fare is the most important thing." McCaffery and the Freeman's fear of playing out the season largely resides in the fact that the sophomore star sees a long term future in the game of basketball. "It would be painful [for him to keep playing]," McCaffery added. "But the kid wants to play basketball for a long time. We want him to do that, too. That would be in jeopardy if he were to play. ... He legitimately would have had difficulty moving forward with movement in his hand, which is clearly important if you're trying to basketball."

Advertisement

Senior forward Payton Sandfort said his initial main focus when he heard the news was to check in on his teammate. "[My reaction] was to reach out to him and make sure everything is okay, just to be there as a friend," Sandfort said. "I know it's not easy playing through something like that." Then he turned his attention back to the season at hand and the other big men the roster that will have their roles increase. "After that I reached out to the guys that we need to step up," Sandfort added. "I'm excited for their opportunities, and I think they're really excited to get their chance. They're ready to do something. ... I've had a lot of discussions with a lot of guys about how we move forward and how things are going to look different. It opens up a ton of opportunities for guys." Iowa will presumably lean on the trio of Ladji Dembele, Riley Mulvey and Even Brauns with Freeman out. "My advice to them is to play their heart out," Sandfort said. "Know their role, don't try to do too much and try to help the team win. I think they're ready for that." Dembele is averaging 3.5 points and 3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game, Mulvey with 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per contest and Brauns is putting up 1.1 points in 4.2 minutes per game. "They really know how to play in the motion game," Sandfort said. "They're great screeners. They can score, they can roll, they're great athletes, they know the system really well. It's going to be a collective effort from the three of them. ... They've all been willing to do whatever it takes to win, regardless if they're not getting the credit or if they're not on the floor. I think they're ready to shine now." If there's any silver lining, it's that each have significant experience in college basketball. "[Their experience] is absolutely crucial, especially in this league," McCaffery said. "Everybody in the Big Ten has size, and you need that if you're going to have any chance to rebound in this league."

Dembele and Mulvey on the sidelines. (Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)