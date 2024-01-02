Expectations weren't particularly high in Robyn Fralick's first season in charge at Michigan State. The Spartans were coming off a 16-14 season in which they missed the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. Fralick came over after spending five seasons at Bowling Green. In that time, she took the Falcons from 9-21 to 31-7.

But Bowling Green also never made an NCAA Tournament in Fralick's tenure. And she didn't bring in a major transfer or big time recruit.

Like Iowa's last opponent, Minnesota, Michigan State is one of the few teams in the Big Ten exceeding its pre-season expectations. The Spartans are 11-2 overall and receiving votes in the AP poll. They are also ranked 14th in the NET, which has them in great position to return to the NCAA Tournament, and perhaps even to get a decent seed in the Tournament.

It's fair to wonder if that 14th place slot in the NET rankings is a little high, though. The Spartans' best wins so far are: 1) Penn State (ranked 33rd in NET), 2) Richmond (56), DePaul (89), and James Madison (100). The Penn State and DePaul wins came on the road, while the Richmond and James Madison wins came on neutral courts.

The Spartans have also lost two of their biggest games so far this year: on a neutral court against Creighton 83-69 and at home against Nebraska 80-74.

