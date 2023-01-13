WHO: Penn State Lady Lions (11-6 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

WHEN: 11:31 AM (Saturday, January 14)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

TV: BTN (Mike Hall and Meghan McKeown)

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Rob Brooks and Jaime Cavey Lang) | Sirus/XM 158 or 196

In Carolyn Krieger’s first three years at Penn State, the Lions went 7-23, 9-15, and 11-18. Those results show steady improvement, but the baseline was so low to start that they were still one of the worst teams in the conference last year. I don’t think Krieger was on the hot seat heading into this season, but another poor year or a step backwards for the team likely would’ve gotten her close.

Luckily for Krieger, Penn State seems to have taken a step forward this year. The Lady Lions currently sit at 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. They are averaging 3.6 points per game more and giving up nearly 9 points per game fewer points than last year while playing at a similar pace. The Lady Lions aren’t particularly close to the NCAA Tournament bubble as of now, but competing in the middle of the Big Ten still shows solid improvement they can build upon.

For the last few years, Penn State has played a style similar to Iowa’s. The Lions have preferred to play fast and try to outscore their opponents. That style has caused issues, though, because for the last three years Penn State just hasn’t had the talent to keep pace in a shootout. Now Penn State’s style is more balanced with more efficient scoring and a bigger commitment to defense.