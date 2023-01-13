Preview: No. 12 Iowa WBB vs. Penn State
WHO: Penn State Lady Lions (11-6 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)
WHEN: 11:31 AM (Saturday, January 14)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)
TV: BTN (Mike Hall and Meghan McKeown)
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Rob Brooks and Jaime Cavey Lang) | Sirus/XM 158 or 196
In Carolyn Krieger’s first three years at Penn State, the Lions went 7-23, 9-15, and 11-18. Those results show steady improvement, but the baseline was so low to start that they were still one of the worst teams in the conference last year. I don’t think Krieger was on the hot seat heading into this season, but another poor year or a step backwards for the team likely would’ve gotten her close.
Luckily for Krieger, Penn State seems to have taken a step forward this year. The Lady Lions currently sit at 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. They are averaging 3.6 points per game more and giving up nearly 9 points per game fewer points than last year while playing at a similar pace. The Lady Lions aren’t particularly close to the NCAA Tournament bubble as of now, but competing in the middle of the Big Ten still shows solid improvement they can build upon.
For the last few years, Penn State has played a style similar to Iowa’s. The Lions have preferred to play fast and try to outscore their opponents. That style has caused issues, though, because for the last three years Penn State just hasn’t had the talent to keep pace in a shootout. Now Penn State’s style is more balanced with more efficient scoring and a bigger commitment to defense.
Penn State’s Top Players
Penn State is led by senior guard Makenna Marisa. Last year, Marisa was one of the best scorers in the conference, averaging 22.2 points per game. She’s a little off that mark this year, averaging 18.4 ppg, but that’s mostly because she’s taking fewer shots. Marisa has significantly improved her three-point shooting this year, jumping from 34.1% last year to 42.2% this year. She also averages 4.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, and 2 steals per game.
Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus is the team’s best defender and rebounder, averaging 3.1 steals per game and 6.0 rebounds per game. Kapinus is also an offensive threat, particularly off the dribble. She averages 11.3 points per game, and shoots 53.8% from 2. Her big weakness is three-point shooting, as she shoots just 23.3% from three.
Finally, freshman guard Shay Ciezki has had a good start to her college career, averaging 10.7 ppg and shooting 41.5% from three. She isn’t as well rounded as Marisa and Kapinus, but is a lethal shooting option.
Key to the Game
Iowa has struggled in the last few games with slow starts. Michigan jumped out to a big lead over Iowa early, and Northwestern even led Iowa by five points very early in Wednesday’s game. Against Penn State, I think Iowa needs to start much faster.
Penn State is improved this year, but it isn’t a team that should seriously challenge Iowa at home. If the Hawks start fast, they can likely build a big enough lead early to take control of the game. If they let Penn State’s offense get rolling or let Penn State’s defense force turnovers, then Iowa could end up in a 40-minute shootout.