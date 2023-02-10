125: #1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 12-0) vs #18 Jack Medley (GR, 17-7)

Lee and Medley have met twice before, though not since 2020. Medley is one of the few college opponents to hold Lee to a regular decision in a defeat (Lee beat him 8-1 at a dual meet in 2020)... though Lee also beat him via 19-3 technical fall a month later at the Big Ten Tournament. Really, the reason this match is important is that it's Spencer Lee's second-to-last match for Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. There are precious few opportunities remaining to see Lee do his thing in black and gold, and they're all worth celebrating.

133: #16 Brody Teske (JR, 5-1) vs #12 Dylan Ragusin (RS SO, 12-6)

Only half the matches in this dual are set to feature two wrestlers ranked in the Top 20 at their respective weights, and this match is one of them. This match is a must-win for Michigan if the Wolverines want to pull off an upset in the dual. It also offers a good test for Teske just a few weeks away from the Big Ten Tournament. 133 is a pretty open weight in the Big Ten outside of Roman Bravo-Young, but Ragusin is the type of wrestler Teske will need to be able to beat in order to finish higher on the podium.

157: #14 Cobe Siebrecht (JR, 9-3) vs #9 Will Lewan (RS SR, 14-4)

Lewan was an All-American last season, and while his results have slipped a little this year, they haven't gotten too much worse -- two of his losses came in sudden victory and another was a result of an injury default. He's going to be a very tough out for Siebrecht, as well as the type of guy Siebrecht will likely need to beat in March to finish on the podium. This match is a great opportunity to see how close (or far) the Iowa junior is from being able to earn All-America honors himself.

165: #7 Patrick Kennedy SO, 14-2) vs #4 Cameron Amine (RS JR, 9-2)

This match has a lot of intrigue if it's Kennedy vs. Amine -- and absolutely none if Amine doesn't wrestle. If it's Kennedy and Amine though, it's one of two Top-10 clashes in the dual and a chance for Kennedy to pit himself against a two-time All-American and the possible Big Ten favorite at this weight. Kennedy's best win this season has been over Penn State freshman Alex Facundo; proving that he can beat a battle-tested opponent like Amine would firmly put him in the mix for Big Ten title and All-America honors. Common opponents aren't much help with this one, either -- Kennedy edged Facundo, who handed Amine a narrow defeat, but Amine also beat Wisconsin's Dean Hamiti, who beat Kennedy.

285: #3 Tony Cassioppi (SR, 16-1) vs #1 Mason Parris (SR, 22-0)

And here's the other Top 10 clash in the dual -- and the runaway pick for match of the night. This is a throwdown between #1 and #3 and a potential preview of the Big Ten and NCAA finals (if Cassioppi can get by Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet in potential rematches). Cassioppi hasn't fared well in his past matches with Parris -- he was pinned in their first two encounters (the second time in just 0:58) and he dropped an 11-5 decision in their most recent match, at last year's NCAA Tournament. Parris was one of two heavyweight stars that Cassioppi has struggled with during his career; Gable Steveson, the other, has departed the college ranks. The path to the top of the heavyweight ranks goes through Parris right now. If nothing else, this match should be an excellent opportunity to see if Cassioppi has been able to narrow the gap on Parris; he was not close to beating (or scoring on) Parris in their previous encounters.