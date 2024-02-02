WHO: #12 Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

WHEN: 7:30 PM CT (Friday, February 2, 2024)

WHERE: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, MI)

TV: BTN

RADIO: AM 800 KXIC (Steven Grace, Mark Ironside) | YouTube

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaonBTN

#2 Iowa wrestling is set for its third consecutive road dual meet, but the competition in this dual should be much fiercer than what's been available in recent weeks. After facing overmatched opponents in their last three duals, Iowa finally has a dual against an opponent with plenty of firepower of its own. #12 Michigan is 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Big Ten action. The Wolverines were stunned by South Dakota State in non-conference competition in December, albeit with some key wrestlers not in action. Michigan opened up Big Ten play with two wins before losing 27-9 to #1 Penn State and suffering a narrow 20-19 defeat to #7 Ohio State last week. All things considered, the Wolverines are probably a bit better than its 5-3 record. As noted, this Michigan team absolutely has the firepower to make this dual meet a significant challenge for Iowa. Here's a weight-by-weight breakdown:

#2 Iowa at #12 Michigan WT IOWA vs MICHIGAN 125 #5 Drake Ayala (SO, 17-2) vs #12 Michael DeAugustino (GR, 8-2) 133 #18 Cullan Schriever (JR, 8-1) vs #4 Dylan Ragusin (JR, 19-0) 141 #1 Real Woods (SR, 12-0) vs #19 Sergio Lemley (FR, 12-4) 149 #11 Caleb Rathjen (SO, 12-3) vs #6 Austin Gomez (GR, 4-0) 157 #2 Jared Franek (GR, 18-1) vs #12 Will Lewan (GR, 7-4) 165 #6 Michael Caliendo (SO, 18-1) vs #10 Cameron Amine (SR, 8-4) OR

Beau Mantanona (FR, 15-5) 174 #8 Patrick Kennedy (JR, 10-2) vs #3 Shane Griffith (GR, 10-2) 184 Aiden Riggins (rFR, 10-10) vs #19 Jaden Bullock (JR, 13-7) 197 #11 Zach Glazier (SR, 18-0) vs Bobby Striggow (GR, 5-6) OR

Rylan Rogers (rFR, 4-4) 285 #28 Bradley Hill (rFR, 15-4) OR

Ben Kueter (FR, 2-0) vs #6 Lucas Davison (GR, 10-3)

Michigan should field a lineup with ranked wrestlers at nine of 10 weights (same as Iowa) and with wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 in up to six weights (one better than Iowa, who has five wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 at their respective weights). Two of Michigan's wrestlers ranked outside the Top 10 -- #12 Michael DeAugustino at 125 and #12 Will Lewan at 157 -- are very dangerous opponents as well and very capable of upsetting their higher-ranked opponents. On paper, Iowa is probably a strong favorite at just two weights -- 141 and 197. The Hawkeyes are probably slight favorites at three other weights -- 125, 157, and 165. Michigan looks like pretty strong favorites at three weights -- 133, 197, and 285 -- and decent favorites at 149 and 174 as well. This Michigan team is also loaded with transfers -- Iowa fans should be familiar with several of these wrestlers in different singlets. Michael DeAugustino and Lucas Davison came from Northwestern. Austin Gomez transferred from Wisconsin and Michigan also added Shane Griffith from Stanford.

PREDICTION