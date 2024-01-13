Preview: No. 3 Iowa WBB vs. No. 14 Indiana
WHO: #14 Indiana Hoosiers (14-1 overall, 5-0 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Saturday, January 13)
WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)
TV: FOX
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network
ONLINE: https://www.foxsports.com/live
MOBILE: https://www.foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
Indiana came into the year with huge expectations. The Hoosiers earned a 1-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament and returned five of the top six players from that team. The players also had plenty of motivation after a stunning second round home loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite so much returning experience, Indiana hasn't felt like the same team as last year for much of the season. The Hoosiers were blown out 96-64 at Stanford early in the season. Since that defeat, the Hoosiers haven't lost, but they've also had some lackluster results, including an 8-point win over 10-7 Maine, and a 10-point win over Rutgers. Indiana's best win in the non-conference was over NET #43 Princeton.
Since the new year started, though, Indiana has looked more like the juggernaut it was last season. The Hoosiers beat Michigan 80-59, then followed that with a 91-69 win at Nebraska. Indiana's 75-67 home win over Penn State on Wednesday was less impressive, but the Hoosiers are the only other Big Ten team still undefeated in conference play.
And they're surely eager for a bit of revenge against Iowa after the way last year's game ended:
All statistics in this preview are from HerHoopStats.
Top Players
Indiana's headliner is 6'3" All-American post Mackenzie Holmes. Holmes is one of the most efficient scorers in the country, as well as being a very strong post defender. She averages 19.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, and 1.5 bpg while shooting 68.0% on 2-point attempts. If Iowa chooses to match Hannah Stuelke against Holmes, keeping Stuelke out of foul trouble could be a major issue.
5'10" guard Sara Scalia is having a breakout season as a scorer in her second season in Bloomington. The former Minnesota Gopher is averaging 15.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, and 2.9 apg while shooting 44.6% from 3-point range. She hasn't been quite as good from 2-point range, converting just 43.5% of her shots inside the arc.
6'3" forward Yarden Garzon is nearly Scalia's match from the three-point line. Garzon was one of the most impressive freshman in the country last season. She hasn't taken the step forward many expected in her sophomore season, but she's still averaging 11.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg on 44.0% shooting from 3-point range and 47.8% shooting on 2-point attempts.
6'2" guard/forward Sydney Parrish is a big reason for Indiana's improved results the past few games. She had a difficult start to the season, but has scored 14, 20, and 20 points in her last three games. Overall, she is averaging 10.5 ppg and 5.9 rpg while shooting 50.0% inside the arc and 37.5% from deep.
5'11" guard Chloe Moore-McNeil is Indiana's best perimeter defender, but can also score when needed. She averages 9.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.6 apg, and 1.7 spg and is shooting 50.0% on 2-point attempts and 40.5% on 3-point attempts.
Play Style
Indiana averages 72.2 possessions per 40, which ranks in the 62nd percentile nationally. This is another game where tempo could play a big factor. With Holmes and so many good shooters, Indiana is set up well to succeed in a slower, half court offense game. Iowa would prefer to push tempo and score as many points as possible in transition.
Offensively, Indiana averages 80.9 ppg, which ranks 20th nationally. A key reason for the Hoosiers' success is their shooting. They rank 1st nationally in FG%, shooting 51.5% from the floor. They have been excellent on both 2-point attempts (57.9%) and 3-point tries (39.0%). The Hoosiers also rank highly in assists per game (19.3, 13th) and turnovers per game (13.0, 21st). The only area where Indiana struggles on offense is offensive rebounding. The Hoosiers grab just 25.9% of available offensive rebounds, which ranks 309th.
Defensively, Indiana surrenders 59.2 ppg, which ranks 67th. That said, the Hoosiers also haven't played a particularly daunting schedule so far. Stanford was their only opponent currently ranked in the AP Top 25, and the Cardinal scored 96 in that game. Indiana doesn't generate many steals (6.7, 252nd), but also rebounds much better on the defensive end.
X-Factor
Secondary scoring. It will be tough for Iowa's defense to limit Holmes. Similarly, Indiana's defense probably isn't going to slow Clark down on her home floor. This game will likely be won or lost with secondary scoring.
Indiana has better shooting at positions 1-4 than most teams Iowa has faces. Each of those players is capable of having a big game offensively. Can Iowa contain them?
Offensively, Stuelke and Kate Martin have become Iowa's second and third best scoring options, but also have games where they disappear. Can both play well in the biggest game of the season thus far? If not, can one of Iowa's other options step up?