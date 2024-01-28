Preview: No. 3 Iowa wrestling at Northwestern
WHO: Northwestern Wildcats (0-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
WHEN: 2:00 PM CT (Sunday, January 28, 2024)
WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, IL)
TV: BTN+ ($)
RADIO: AM 800 KXIC (Steven Grace, Mark Ironside) | YouTube
MOBILE: bigtenplus.com ($)
ONLINE: bigtenplus.com ($)
FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaonBTN
#3 Iowa wrestling's road trip to the Land of Lincoln wraps up with a visit to Evanston to take on Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats are winless on the season, 0-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten competition. The Wildcats are also coming off a 39-3 loss to Nebraska on Friday night in which they won one match and gave up four technical falls, a pin, and a major decision among their nine losses to the Huskers.
Suffice to say, the Wildcats do not appear to have the firepower to contend with Iowa in this dual. Like Friday's blowout win over Illinois, this dual should be an opportunity for Iowa wrestlers to work on some techniques and push for bonus points.
PROBABLE LINEUPS
|WT
|IOWA
|vs
|NORTHWESTERN
|
125
|
#5 Drake Ayala (SO, 16-2)
|
vs
|
Massey Odiotti (FR, 0-1)
|
133
|
Cullan Schriever (JR, 7-1)
|
vs
|
Patrick Adams (SO, 0-7)
|
141
|
#1 Real Woods (SR, 12-0)
|
vs
|
Joel VanderVere (SO, 0-0) OR
|
149
|
#11 Caleb Rathjen (SO, 11-3)
|
vs
|
Aiden Vandenbush (SO, 3-11) OR
|
157
|
#2 Jared Franek (GR, 17-1)
|
vs
|
#19 Trevor Chumbley (JR, 11-5)
|
165
|
#6 Michael Caliendo (SO, 17-1)
|
vs
|
#15 Maxx Mayfield (JR, 11-7)
|
174
|
#9 Patrick Kennedy (JR, 9-2)
|
vs
|
David Ferrante (JR, 9-8) OR
|
184
|
Aiden Riggins (rFR, 9-10)
|
vs
|
#24 Troy Fisher (rFR, 8-12)
|
197
|
#14 Zach Glazier (SR, 17-0)
|
vs
|
Evan Bates (SO, 6-7)
|
285
|
#28 Bradley Hill (rFR, 15-4) OR
|
vs
|
Jack Jessen (SR, 4-4) OR
The biggest question for Iowa entering this dual is probably who will wrestle at a few weights. Real Woods, #1 at 141 lbs, sat out Friday's dual -- will he get the entire weekend off or will he be in action today? Iowa has listed both Bradley Hill and Ben Kueter as options at 285 for the last three duals, but Hill got the nod against Purdue and Illinois. Will Kueter got an opportunity against Northwestern?
Northwestern has three ranked wrestlers, but none ranked higher than 15th at their respective weights. Worse, the Wildcats' two best wrestlers -- #15 Maxx Mayfield at 165 and #19 Trevor Chumbley at 157 -- match up with two of Iowa's best wrestlers in Jared Franek (#2 at 157) and Michael Caliendo (#6 at 165). Northwestern's best shot at a win in the dual looks like 184, where the Wildcats have their third ranked wrestler (#24 Tory Fisher) and Iowa will counter with Aiden Riggins (9-10 on the season).
PREDICTION
Iowa, by a lot. I think the Wildcats will get a win at 184, but Iowa will win at the other nine weights, with considerable bonus points at several of those weights as well.
Iowa 33, Northwestern 3