In 2021, Rutgers made the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed. It's been all down hill for the Scarlet Knights since then.

In 2021-22, Rutgers finished 11-20 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten. The rough season was understandable as head coach C. Vivian Stringer was forced to take a leave of absence from the team, and her staff had to pick up the pieces on the fly.

Stringer eventually retired, but her situation and the uncertainty led to delays. Conquese Washington wasn't announced as the next head coach until nearly three months after Rutgers' last game in 2022.

Washington was behind from the start. Rutgers had just eight players on the roster for the 2022-23 season, and the results were as bad as you'd expect. Rutgers went 12-20 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten.

This year was supposed to be a building year. Rutgers returned many of the top players from last year's team and expanded its roster. A push for a middle of the conference finish seemed possible.

Unfortunately, the results thus far haven't improved. The Scarlet Knights sit 6-10 overall, and their best win is a 5-point win over a Monmouth team ranked 164th in NET. The Knights have not won outside of Piscataway, and have lost five straight games. They've lost four games this season by 19 or more.

While that all sounds bad, Rutgers has been better in Big Ten play. In early December, they lost 66-56 against Indiana. In their last two games, they've lost 77-70 at Northwestern and 77-76 at Purdue. None of those results are great, but they are far more competitive than Rutgers has been for much of the year.

