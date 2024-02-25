WHO: #2 Oklahoma State (14-0)

WHEN: 2:00 PM CT (Sunday, February 25, 2024)

WHERE: Gallagher-Iba Arena (Stillwater, OK)

TV: FS1

RADIO: AM 800 KXIC (Steven Grace, Mark Ironside) | YouTube

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaonBTN

The dual meet season wraps up for #4 Iowa with a familiar opponent -- #2 Oklahoma State -- in a familiar venue -- Gallagher-Iba Arena. Although it hasn't been a familiar venue in recent years -- this will be Iowa's first trip there since 2019. The series was paused in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the 2021-22 dual was moved to Arlington, TX. Last year's dual was in Iowa City. This rivalry features the two winningest programs in NCAA history (Oklahoma State has 34 NCAA titles, Iowa has 24), even if both have been eclipsed by Penn State in recent years. Oklahoma State owns the edge in the dual meet, with 29 wins to Iowa's 25 (plus two draws), although recent history has favored Iowa -- the Hawkeyes have won seven of the last nine dual meets. The two defeats in those last nine duals both happened in Stillwater, though. Iowa has not won on the Cowboys' home mat since 2015. Iowa lost 24-11 in 2017 and was stunned 27-12 two years later in 2019, a dual that started with a shocking pinfall loss by Spencer Lee and only got worse from there. Reversing those road woes will take some doing this season as well, as the #2 Cowboys are 14-0 on the season and could field a Top-12 wrestler at seven weights.

#4 Iowa vs #2 Oklahoma State WT IOWA vs OK STATE 125 #4 Drake Ayala (SO, 18-3) vs #12 Troy Spratley (rFR, 18-4) 133 #20 Cullan Schriever (JR, 8-3) OR

Brody Teske (SR, 11-3) vs #3 Daton Fix (SR, 12-0) 141 #2 Real Woods (SR, 13-2) vs #8 Tagen Jamison (rFR, 14-5) 149 #8 Caleb Rathjen (SO, 14-3) OR

Victor Voinovich III (SO, 11-5) vs #18 Jordan Williams (rFR, 10-6) OR

Sammy Alvarez (SR, 3-4) 157 #5 Jared Franek (GR, 19-3) vs #10 Teague Travis (SO, 17-3) 165 #7 Michael Caliendo (SO, 19-3) vs #3 Izzak Olejnik (SR, 19-3) 174 #7 Patrick Kennedy (JR, 11-4) vs #21 Brayden Thompson (FR, 9-7) 184 Aiden Riggins (rFR, 11-11) OR

Gabe Arnold (FR, 8-0) vs #2 Dustin Plott (SR, 21-2) 197 #11 Zach Glazier (SR, 20-1) vs #16 Luke Surber (SR, 8-3) 285 #29 Bradley Hill (rFR, 16-5) OR

Ben Kueter (FR, 2-1) vs #11 Konner Doucet (JR, 13-6)

This is a dual full of matchups that look like toss-ups, which could make for a very unpredictable dual meet. If things swing Iowa's way, it could be a Hawkeye blowout, although if things swing Oklahoma State's way, it could be a blowout in favor of the Cowboys and Iowa's third lopsided loss of the season. Or it could just be a tight, back-and-forth dual that comes down to the final weights. On paper, Iowa looks like a clear favorite at maybe three weights -- 141, 174, and 125 or 149, though Woods' stumbles of late mean that match isn't a sure thing and 125 has been a very topsy-turvy weight this season. Oklahoma State looks like a clear favorite at three weights -- 133, 184, and 285 -- though true freshmen studs Gabe Arnold and Ben Kueter could provide an interesting wrinkle at 184 and 285 if they got the nod today. 157, 165, and 197 look closer to toss-ups, although at 165 Michael Caliendo does have a win over Izzak Olejnik at last year's NCAA Tournament, when Caliendo was at North Dakota State and Olejnik was at Northern Illinois. But Olejnik has looked good this season for the Cowboys and should pose a strong test at 165.

