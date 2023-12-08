Preview: No 4 Iowa wrestling vs Columbia
WHO: Columbia University Lions (0-2)
WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Friday, December 8, 2023)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN+ ($)
RADIO: AM 800 KXIC (Steven Grace, Mark Ironside) | YouTube
After a pair of dual meets on the road, Iowa wrestling is back home at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on Columbia University, the second straight team from the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) that the Hawkeyes have faced. The Lions are also the second-straight Ivy League opponent Iowa has taken on, after Penn last week.
While the Quakers gave Iowa a run for their money with bonus point wins at a few weights, the Lions don't appear to have nearly as much firepower or ability to threaten the Hawkeyes. The Lions are 0-2 on the season and boast just one wrestler (133er Angelo Rini) who ranks in the Top 20 at his weight.
Iowa has had to sweat a fair amount to get wins in its last two dual meets, but this ought to be a more comfortable win -- and one with real bonus point opportunity at multiple weights.
Here's a rundown of the projected wrestlers at each weight:
|WT
|IOWA
|VS
|COLUMBIA
|
125
|
#17 Drake Ayala (SO, 8-1)
|
vs
|
#27 Nick Babin (SR, 5-5) or
|
133
|
#9 Brody Teske (SR, 4-2) or
|
vs
|
#11 Angelo Rini (SR, 5-1)
|
141
|
#1 Real Woods (SR, 4-0)
|
vs
|
Kai Owen (SO, 4-4)
|
149
|
#9 Victor Voinovich III (SO, 7-2) or
|
vs
|
Richard Fedalen (SO, 1-3)
|
157
|
#2 Jared Franek (GR, 8-0)
|
vs
|
Jaden Le (JR, 5-4) or
|
165
|
#7 Michael Caliendo (SO, 7-1)
|
vs
|
Kyle Mosher (SR, 4-4)
|
174
|
Drake Rhodes (rFR, 8-2) or
|
vs
|
#26 Lennox Wolak (SR, 0-2) or
|
184
|
Aiden Riggins (rFR, 6-2)
|
vs
|
#31 Aaron Ayzerov (JR, 5-4) or
|
197
|
#18 Zach Glazier (SR, 8-0)
|
vs
|
#27 Jack Wehmeyer (SO, 6-4) or
|
285
|
Bradley Hill (rFR, 6-3)
|
vs
|
Billy McChesney (SO, 5-3)
This looks like a dual where Columbia could take 2-3 weights -- they should have a very good chance to win at 133 and 184 and 285 definitely appear to be weights where they could post a victory. But Iowa should be a solid favorite at the other weights, with bonus point potential at almost all of them as well.
Seeing this potential bonus points turn into actual bonus points over the course of this dual could be the most important takeaway from this dual meet. With the actual outcome of the dual not likely in much question, the more important aspect of the dual will be the performances and whether the wrestlers in this lineup can show the aggressiveness and the ability to pick up bonus points. Bring on the fireworks.
Prediction: Iowa 25, Columbia 9