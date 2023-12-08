After a pair of dual meets on the road, Iowa wrestling is back home at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on Columbia University, the second straight team from the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) that the Hawkeyes have faced. The Lions are also the second-straight Ivy League opponent Iowa has taken on, after Penn last week.

While the Quakers gave Iowa a run for their money with bonus point wins at a few weights, the Lions don't appear to have nearly as much firepower or ability to threaten the Hawkeyes. The Lions are 0-2 on the season and boast just one wrestler (133er Angelo Rini) who ranks in the Top 20 at his weight.

Iowa has had to sweat a fair amount to get wins in its last two dual meets, but this ought to be a more comfortable win -- and one with real bonus point opportunity at multiple weights.

Here's a rundown of the projected wrestlers at each weight: