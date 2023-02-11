WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15 overall, 4-9 Big Ten)

WHEN: Sunday, February 12th at 2 PM CT

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: FS1

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirus/XM 109 or 196

MOBILE: www.foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: www.foxsports.com/live

C. Vivian Stringer is one of the best coaches in women college basketball history, but it’s fair to say her time at Rutgers didn’t end the way she would have liked. Stringer took a leave of absence from the team before the 2021-2022 season, and Rutgers fell off significantly, going just 11-20 overall and 3-14 in conference.

Stringer then retired after the season, and Rutgers replaced her with former Penn State coach Conquese Washington. So far, the transition hasn’t gone smoothly. Rutgers had just eight players on its roster to start the year. Not eight health players. Eight players total. I’ve never seen a roster that small before. Unsurprisingly, Rutgers has struggled this year too, and is just 10-15 on the year and 4-9 in conference play.

In a small bit of good news, all eight of those players managed to stay healthy. 7 of 8 have played in all 25 games so far, and the eighth player has played in 24 of 25.