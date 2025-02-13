Priority Targets Jahadi and Jamison White Talk Iowa Visit

In addition to a much-needed win over Rutgers on the road Wednesday night, Iowa is fresh off hosting two priority recruits in the 2026 class, Jamison and Jahadi White Jr. out of Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis.

The sons of former Georgetown big man and Washington Wizards center Jahadi White Sr., Jamison and Jahadi caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss their visit to campus, what it's meant for Iowa to get in early on their respective recruitments, what they think of the staff in Iowa City and more.

We also recently connected with a source close to the White brothers' recruitment.

