Pro Football Focus Grades: Defense
The Iowa defense did plenty of bending on Saturday in Ames, but with the exception of two plays, they really never broke and that led the Hawkeyes 18-17 victory over Iowa State. Iowa's defense cont...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news