Pro Football Focus Grades: Defense
The Hawkeye defense held the Penn State offense to just under 300 yards of total offense. Unfortunately the Nittany Lions were able to establish their ground game, particularly from Noah Cain, who ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news