News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 10:56:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Grades: Defense

Geno Stone was Iowa's highest graded player this week, according to PFF.
Geno Stone was Iowa's highest graded player this week, according to PFF.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

The Iowa defense knew it would have it's hands full with the Purdue offense on Saturday and they did. The Boilermakers offense has been a thorn in the side of the Hawkeyes the past few years and on...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}