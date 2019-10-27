Pro Football Focus Grades: Defense
For the second time this year and the fourth game in the last eleven conference contests, the Hawkeye defense pitched a shutout. That alone is an impressive accomplishment, even against an offensiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news