Once again this week the Iowa defense did their part.

The Hawkeyes held the Cyclones to just ten points and created three turnovers, including a pair in the red zone. While Iowa State did have 313 yards of total offense, the Hawkeyes seemed to get stops when they needed until the fourth quarter when they allowed a 99 yard scoring drive.

Let's take a look at the grades from Pro Football Focus this week for the Iowa defense based on the 80 snaps they faced on Saturday afternoon.



DEFENSIVE LINE NAME SNAP RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL Lukas Van Ness

43 82.1 76.6 86.6 Joe Evans

44 75.9 75.5 81.5 Logan Lee

71 78.3 63.2 72.7 John Waggoner

55 65.2 67.3 68.9 Noah Shannon

53 70.7 57.5 67.7 Deontae Craig

21 63.4 60.8 63.8 Aaron Graves

3 60.4 69.9 61.3 Ethan Hurkett

19 62.0 54.9 58.9

Louie Stec

11 49.0 56.8 46.9

It was a solid day for the Iowa defensive line. The effort was led by Lukas Van Ness who had the highest grade this week and that doesn't even include his two blocked punts. Also right up there was pass rush specialist Joe Evans, who had four tackles and one quarterback hurry.

John Waggoner got a quarterback sack early, but that was it for Iowa on the day. They did get three quarterback hurries. One thing to watch moving forward will be Logan Lee's snap count. Reaching 71 of 80 snaps is really high for a defensive tackle. Part of that could have been due to Yahya Black being sidelined and Noah Shannon having to leave for a period of time in the second quarter.



LINEBACKERS NAME SNAP TACKLING RUN D OVERALL Jack Campbell

80 50.8 70.6 73.1 Seth Benson

80 54.6 81.8 67.7 Logan Klemp

18 74.3 71.1 62.4

Decent game for the Iowa linebackers, but not up to the usual standard when it comes to tackling for Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. Both players missed some opportunities on Saturday and that was reflected in their evaluations.

Logan Klemp made his first Iowa start and also recovered his first fumble as a Hawkeye in the end zone in the first half. He was also credited with a pair of tackles in the game.



DEFENSIVE BACKS NAME SNAPS PASS COVER TACKLING OVERALL Cooper DeJean

76 79.1 83.8 73.8 Terry Roberts

66 70.1 63.3 69.0 Quinn Schulte

80 63.1 87.6 67.4 Kaevon Merriweather

80 61.4 82.8 65.1 Riley Moss

80 59.6 84.2 64.4