Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense
Once again this week the Iowa defense did their part.
The Hawkeyes held the Cyclones to just ten points and created three turnovers, including a pair in the red zone. While Iowa State did have 313 yards of total offense, the Hawkeyes seemed to get stops when they needed until the fourth quarter when they allowed a 99 yard scoring drive.
Let's take a look at the grades from Pro Football Focus this week for the Iowa defense based on the 80 snaps they faced on Saturday afternoon.
|NAME
|SNAP
|RUN D
|PASS RUSH
|OVERALL
|
Lukas Van Ness
|
43
|
82.1
|
76.6
|
86.6
|
Joe Evans
|
44
|
75.9
|
75.5
|
81.5
|
Logan Lee
|
71
|
78.3
|
63.2
|
72.7
|
John Waggoner
|
55
|
65.2
|
67.3
|
68.9
|
Noah Shannon
|
53
|
70.7
|
57.5
|
67.7
|
Deontae Craig
|
21
|
63.4
|
60.8
|
63.8
|
Aaron Graves
|
3
|
60.4
|
69.9
|
61.3
|
Ethan Hurkett
|
19
|
62.0
|
54.9
|
58.9
|
Louie Stec
|
11
|
49.0
|
56.8
|
46.9
It was a solid day for the Iowa defensive line. The effort was led by Lukas Van Ness who had the highest grade this week and that doesn't even include his two blocked punts. Also right up there was pass rush specialist Joe Evans, who had four tackles and one quarterback hurry.
John Waggoner got a quarterback sack early, but that was it for Iowa on the day. They did get three quarterback hurries. One thing to watch moving forward will be Logan Lee's snap count. Reaching 71 of 80 snaps is really high for a defensive tackle. Part of that could have been due to Yahya Black being sidelined and Noah Shannon having to leave for a period of time in the second quarter.
|NAME
|SNAP
|TACKLING
|RUN D
|OVERALL
|
Jack Campbell
|
80
|
50.8
|
70.6
|
73.1
|
Seth Benson
|
80
|
54.6
|
81.8
|
67.7
|
Logan Klemp
|
18
|
74.3
|
71.1
|
62.4
Decent game for the Iowa linebackers, but not up to the usual standard when it comes to tackling for Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. Both players missed some opportunities on Saturday and that was reflected in their evaluations.
Logan Klemp made his first Iowa start and also recovered his first fumble as a Hawkeye in the end zone in the first half. He was also credited with a pair of tackles in the game.
|NAME
|SNAPS
|PASS COVER
|TACKLING
|OVERALL
|
Cooper DeJean
|
76
|
79.1
|
83.8
|
73.8
|
Terry Roberts
|
66
|
70.1
|
63.3
|
69.0
|
Quinn Schulte
|
80
|
63.1
|
87.6
|
67.4
|
Kaevon Merriweather
|
80
|
61.4
|
82.8
|
65.1
|
Riley Moss
|
80
|
59.6
|
84.2
|
64.4
One thing that jumps out with the defensive backs is the tackling. Everyone but Terry Roberts graded out in the 80's, which is excellent. Very impressive that Iowa has such strong tacklers in the secondary.
Cooper DeJean and Terry Roberts had interceptions in the game, which led to their high coverage grades.