Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense

Another game, another opponent held in check by the Iowa defense.

At this point it's almost stunning when the Hawkeye defense gives up any points. They did allow a touchdown in the first quarter, but the second score occurred after the game was clearly decided.

The story of the game was the turnovers that the Iowa secondary created. There were six interceptions and one forced fumble on a kickoff return and once again this week the Hawkeye offense cashed in.

Overall, Iowa held Maryland to 97 yards on the ground and 174 yards in the air on 56 plays. We take a look at how the Hawkeye defense graded out on Friday evening.



DEFENSIVE LINE SNAPS RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL Zach VanValkenberg

32 61.7 66.8 73.1 Yahya Black

21 71.6 60.3 69.8 John Waggoner

27 56.6 72.9 69.2 Louie Stec

13 61.2 69.5 69.1 Logan Lee

15 55.9 75.0 68.8 Lukas Van Ness

27 62.9 62.7 64.7 Noah Shannon

15 61.1 63.1 64.6 Joe Evans

24 67.0 56.2 61.8 Chris Reames

13 64.4 55.3 61.0 Deontae Craig

23 67.4 53.7 60.8 Isaiah Bruce

13 51.4 56.7 50.1

If there was one slight disappointment from the Iowa defense it was probably along the defensive line and the grades kind of reflected it. There were seven other players at different positions graded higher than the first defensive line.

Facing a more mobile quarterback, Iowa didn't log any sacks, but they did created a bit of pressure in the game. In fact the first interception was in part due to pressure to the quarterback. Overall, Iowa had seven total hurries and pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

It is nice to see Yahya Black continue to rise up the ranks each week and as that continues his snaps will rise.



LINEBACKERS SNAPS TACKLING COVERAGE OVERALL Jack Campbell

39 82.1 80.1 79.3 Jay Higgins

17 76.7 63.9 74.0 Jestin Jacobs

28 81.1 65.7 71.3 Kyler Fisher

8 77.2 64.5 70.5 Logan Klemp

1 N/A N/A 60.0 Seth Benson

25 32.0 56.6 50.2

Last week was a big game for Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. This week, both were much quieter as far as tackles. After having 18 stops last week, Campbell had only three tackles. Benson was in double figures last week and he only had two stops.

Overall it was just a strange game with more passing and all the turnovers. That limited Iowa's exposure to their offense. With Iowa playing a lot more "Cash" in this game it was encouraging that Jestin Jacobs played half the defensive snaps.



DEFENSIVE BACKS SNAPS COVERAGE TACKLING OVERALL Jamari Harris

18 80.9 77.9 82.0 Kaevon Merriweather

47 73.7 71.3 74.5 Quinn Schulte

17 75.5 76.4 74.4 Sebastiano Castro

16 73.1 79.6 74.2 Riley Moss

39 70.2 80.1 74.0 Terry Roberts

18 71.7 N/A 71.8 Dane Belton

39 64.1 23.4 63.9 Reggie Bracy

3 60.0 N/A 60.1 Matt Hankins

39 59.1 76.2 59.6 Jack Koerner

39 47.9 57.0 49.6