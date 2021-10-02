 HawkeyeReport - Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense
football

Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense

Dane Belton and the Iowa defense had six interceptions on Friday night.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport

Another game, another opponent held in check by the Iowa defense.

At this point it's almost stunning when the Hawkeye defense gives up any points. They did allow a touchdown in the first quarter, but the second score occurred after the game was clearly decided.

The story of the game was the turnovers that the Iowa secondary created. There were six interceptions and one forced fumble on a kickoff return and once again this week the Hawkeye offense cashed in.

Overall, Iowa held Maryland to 97 yards on the ground and 174 yards in the air on 56 plays. We take a look at how the Hawkeye defense graded out on Friday evening.

DEFENSIVE LINE
SNAPS RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL

Zach VanValkenberg

32

61.7

66.8

73.1

Yahya Black

21

71.6

60.3

69.8

John Waggoner

27

56.6

72.9

69.2

Louie Stec

13

61.2

69.5

69.1

Logan Lee

15

55.9

75.0

68.8

Lukas Van Ness

27

62.9

62.7

64.7

Noah Shannon

15

61.1

63.1

64.6

Joe Evans

24

67.0

56.2

61.8

Chris Reames

13

64.4

55.3

61.0

Deontae Craig

23

67.4

53.7

60.8

Isaiah Bruce

13

51.4

56.7

50.1

If there was one slight disappointment from the Iowa defense it was probably along the defensive line and the grades kind of reflected it. There were seven other players at different positions graded higher than the first defensive line.

Facing a more mobile quarterback, Iowa didn't log any sacks, but they did created a bit of pressure in the game. In fact the first interception was in part due to pressure to the quarterback. Overall, Iowa had seven total hurries and pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

It is nice to see Yahya Black continue to rise up the ranks each week and as that continues his snaps will rise.

LINEBACKERS
SNAPS TACKLING COVERAGE OVERALL

Jack Campbell

39

82.1

80.1

79.3

Jay Higgins

17

76.7

63.9

74.0

Jestin Jacobs

28

81.1

65.7

71.3

Kyler Fisher

8

77.2

64.5

70.5

Logan Klemp

1

N/A

N/A

60.0

Seth Benson

25

32.0

56.6

50.2

Last week was a big game for Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. This week, both were much quieter as far as tackles. After having 18 stops last week, Campbell had only three tackles. Benson was in double figures last week and he only had two stops.

Overall it was just a strange game with more passing and all the turnovers. That limited Iowa's exposure to their offense. With Iowa playing a lot more "Cash" in this game it was encouraging that Jestin Jacobs played half the defensive snaps.

DEFENSIVE BACKS
SNAPS COVERAGE TACKLING OVERALL

Jamari Harris

18

80.9

77.9

82.0

Kaevon Merriweather

47

73.7

71.3

74.5

Quinn Schulte

17

75.5

76.4

74.4

Sebastiano Castro

16

73.1

79.6

74.2

Riley Moss

39

70.2

80.1

74.0

Terry Roberts

18

71.7

N/A

71.8

Dane Belton

39

64.1

23.4

63.9

Reggie Bracy

3

60.0

N/A

60.1

Matt Hankins

39

59.1

76.2

59.6

Jack Koerner

39

47.9

57.0

49.6

It was an interception fest for the Iowa defense on Friday night. Moss, Merriweather, Roberts, Koerner, Belton, and Schulte all had interceptions in the game.

The tackle numbers weren't huge this weekend. In fact, Riley Moss led the team with just five tackles. Merriweather was responsible for four tackles.

It was kind of surprising that the grades weren't higher for this group given the number of turnovers they created. It is worth noting that six of the top ten rated players were defensive backs, so as a group the position had a very good day.

