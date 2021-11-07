 HawkeyeReport - Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-07 19:49:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense

Noah Shannon with the sack on Saturday night.
Noah Shannon with the sack on Saturday night.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

In the previous two games the turnover faucet that the Hawkeyes had turned on for the first six games was slowed to a trickle. On Saturday night it was turned on again in Evanston as Iowa intercepted three passes, including a pair by Dane Belton, as the Hawkeyes held off Northwestern, 17-12.

Overall, Iowa allowed 363 yards of total offense, with 270 of that coming in the air and quite a bit of it came in the fourth quarter when the Hawkeyes struggled with their footing and tackling.

We take a look at the grades according to Pro Football Focus, for the 79 snaps that they faced.

Table Name
SNAP RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL

Joe Evans

48

72.1

76.6

79.9

John Waggoner

40

65.2

66.8

69.1

Logan Lee

35

65.6

63.0

66.7

Lukas Van Ness

43

64.8

69.7

65.2

Noah Shannon

36

55.2

70.2

63.9

Deontae Craig

15

65.6

53.7

60.6

Zach VanValkenberg

61

69.4

55.5

59.8

Yahya Black

31

47.8

58.5

50.9

One thing that jumped out this week was the snap counts. I have been wondering if they were going to try and take some of the workload off some of the starters and other than Zach VanValkenberg, they certainly cut it down a bit of the starters. In particular the snap count for John Waggoner is down a bit this week. On the other side of the equation, Lukas Van Ness saw a pretty significant leap in his workload.

All three of Iowa's sacks came from defensive linemen. That was Noah Shannon, Lukas Van Ness, and Joe Evans. By the way, this was a really good game for Evans, who led the entire Iowa defense in PFF grades this week.

LINEBACKERS
SNAPS RUN D TACKLING OVERALL

Jestin Jacobs

41

64.0

72.5

68.7

Seth Benson

74

80.2

62.2

67.3

Jack Campbell

79

58.9

54.3

60.7

Once again this week a decent amount of three linebackers on the field as Jestin Jacobs performance merits him being out there. Jacobs was especially good in tackling and Seth Benson was very stout against the run. Kind of an uncharacteristic average performance from Jack Campbell, who appeared to some trouble with his footing on the sometimes slippery grass at Ryan Field.

DEFENSIVE BACKS
SNAP COVERAGE TACKLING OVERALL

Jermari Harris

79

76.6

63.5

71.9

Dane Belton

79

67.7

79.4

70.2

Keavon Merriweather

51

67.1

78.3

67.6

Jack Koerner

79

60.6

55.3

60.7

Matt Hankins

79

48.4

62.3

48.5

The Iowa secondary had three interceptions in this game. Two by Dane Belton and the first in the career of Jermari Harris. Pretty impressive to see Harris right up at the top of the entire defense in his grades this week after making just his second college start. It is kind of surprising to see Belton have a coverage grade below 70 given that he had two picks. The second one was thrown right to him, but the first one was a very good play on the ball down the field. It is surprising to see Matt Hankins grade out so low again this week.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}