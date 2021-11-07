Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense

In the previous two games the turnover faucet that the Hawkeyes had turned on for the first six games was slowed to a trickle. On Saturday night it was turned on again in Evanston as Iowa intercepted three passes, including a pair by Dane Belton, as the Hawkeyes held off Northwestern, 17-12.

Overall, Iowa allowed 363 yards of total offense, with 270 of that coming in the air and quite a bit of it came in the fourth quarter when the Hawkeyes struggled with their footing and tackling.

We take a look at the grades according to Pro Football Focus, for the 79 snaps that they faced.



Table Name SNAP RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL Joe Evans

48 72.1 76.6 79.9 John Waggoner

40 65.2 66.8 69.1 Logan Lee

35

65.6 63.0 66.7 Lukas Van Ness

43 64.8 69.7 65.2 Noah Shannon

36 55.2 70.2 63.9 Deontae Craig

15 65.6 53.7 60.6 Zach VanValkenberg

61 69.4 55.5 59.8 Yahya Black

31 47.8 58.5 50.9

One thing that jumped out this week was the snap counts. I have been wondering if they were going to try and take some of the workload off some of the starters and other than Zach VanValkenberg, they certainly cut it down a bit of the starters. In particular the snap count for John Waggoner is down a bit this week. On the other side of the equation, Lukas Van Ness saw a pretty significant leap in his workload.

All three of Iowa's sacks came from defensive linemen. That was Noah Shannon, Lukas Van Ness, and Joe Evans. By the way, this was a really good game for Evans, who led the entire Iowa defense in PFF grades this week.



LINEBACKERS SNAPS RUN D TACKLING OVERALL Jestin Jacobs

41 64.0 72.5 68.7 Seth Benson

74 80.2 62.2 67.3 Jack Campbell

79 58.9 54.3 60.7

Once again this week a decent amount of three linebackers on the field as Jestin Jacobs performance merits him being out there. Jacobs was especially good in tackling and Seth Benson was very stout against the run. Kind of an uncharacteristic average performance from Jack Campbell, who appeared to some trouble with his footing on the sometimes slippery grass at Ryan Field.



DEFENSIVE BACKS SNAP COVERAGE TACKLING OVERALL Jermari Harris

79 76.6 63.5 71.9 Dane Belton

79 67.7 79.4 70.2 Keavon Merriweather

51 67.1 78.3 67.6 Jack Koerner

79 60.6 55.3 60.7 Matt Hankins

79 48.4 62.3 48.5