Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Defense
In the previous two games the turnover faucet that the Hawkeyes had turned on for the first six games was slowed to a trickle. On Saturday night it was turned on again in Evanston as Iowa intercepted three passes, including a pair by Dane Belton, as the Hawkeyes held off Northwestern, 17-12.
Overall, Iowa allowed 363 yards of total offense, with 270 of that coming in the air and quite a bit of it came in the fourth quarter when the Hawkeyes struggled with their footing and tackling.
We take a look at the grades according to Pro Football Focus, for the 79 snaps that they faced.
|SNAP
|RUN D
|PASS RUSH
|OVERALL
|
Joe Evans
|
48
|
72.1
|
76.6
|
79.9
|
John Waggoner
|
40
|
65.2
|
66.8
|
69.1
|
Logan Lee
|
35
|
65.6
|
63.0
|
66.7
|
Lukas Van Ness
|
43
|
64.8
|
69.7
|
65.2
|
Noah Shannon
|
36
|
55.2
|
70.2
|
63.9
|
Deontae Craig
|
15
|
65.6
|
53.7
|
60.6
|
Zach VanValkenberg
|
61
|
69.4
|
55.5
|
59.8
|
Yahya Black
|
31
|
47.8
|
58.5
|
50.9
One thing that jumped out this week was the snap counts. I have been wondering if they were going to try and take some of the workload off some of the starters and other than Zach VanValkenberg, they certainly cut it down a bit of the starters. In particular the snap count for John Waggoner is down a bit this week. On the other side of the equation, Lukas Van Ness saw a pretty significant leap in his workload.
All three of Iowa's sacks came from defensive linemen. That was Noah Shannon, Lukas Van Ness, and Joe Evans. By the way, this was a really good game for Evans, who led the entire Iowa defense in PFF grades this week.
|SNAPS
|RUN D
|TACKLING
|OVERALL
|
Jestin Jacobs
|
41
|
64.0
|
72.5
|
68.7
|
Seth Benson
|
74
|
80.2
|
62.2
|
67.3
|
Jack Campbell
|
79
|
58.9
|
54.3
|
60.7
Once again this week a decent amount of three linebackers on the field as Jestin Jacobs performance merits him being out there. Jacobs was especially good in tackling and Seth Benson was very stout against the run. Kind of an uncharacteristic average performance from Jack Campbell, who appeared to some trouble with his footing on the sometimes slippery grass at Ryan Field.
|SNAP
|COVERAGE
|TACKLING
|OVERALL
|
Jermari Harris
|
79
|
76.6
|
63.5
|
71.9
|
Dane Belton
|
79
|
67.7
|
79.4
|
70.2
|
Keavon Merriweather
|
51
|
67.1
|
78.3
|
67.6
|
Jack Koerner
|
79
|
60.6
|
55.3
|
60.7
|
Matt Hankins
|
79
|
48.4
|
62.3
|
48.5
The Iowa secondary had three interceptions in this game. Two by Dane Belton and the first in the career of Jermari Harris. Pretty impressive to see Harris right up at the top of the entire defense in his grades this week after making just his second college start. It is kind of surprising to see Belton have a coverage grade below 70 given that he had two picks. The second one was thrown right to him, but the first one was a very good play on the ball down the field. It is surprising to see Matt Hankins grade out so low again this week.