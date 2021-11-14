Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Offense

The Iowa offense put up at least 27 points for the first time since October 1st and it led to a win in the first start for quarterback Alex Padilla.

Iowa scored on their first drive for the first time since the opening game of the season and two big plays really fueled the attack and those were made by Charlie Jones and Keagan Johnson, who continues to rise as a star in the Big Ten.

Iowa put up those 27 points despite only having the football for 20 minutes and running just 50 plays. Overall, Iowa had 277 yards of total offense, including 71 yards rushing and 206 in the air.

Let's take a look at the grades on the offensive side of the ball.



QUARTERBACK PASS RUN OVERALL Alex Padilla

53.1 67.1 57.9

It certainly felt like it could have been a potentially even better day for Alex Padilla if not for a couple of drops. There were three graded drops by Pro Football Focus on Saturday. It is worth noting that Padilla also was fortunate that he didn't throw a pair of interceptions to the Gophers.

One thing that certainly jumps out is the growth in the number of deep shots being taken by Padilla vs. what happened earlier this year. SIx shot plays of more than 20 yards is a new development and there's also three more passes beyond ten yards.

Some other interesting numbers: Kept Clean: 9-15 for 100 yards and one TD

Under Pressure: 2-9 for 106 yards and one TD Not Blitzed: 9-20 for 166 yards and two TD's Blitzed: 2-4 for 40 yards Play Action: 4-10 for 84 yards and one TD Non-Play Action: 7-14 for 122 yards and one TD

Overall, a good first start for Padilla.



RUNNING BACK SNAP RUN PASS OVERALL Monte Pottebaum

4 N/A N/A 59.9 Gavin Williams

6 59.6 57.7 58.4 Tyler Goodson

43 56.0 58.2 56.5 Turner Pallissard

17 N/A 28.8 43.1

Not a great day for the Iowa backs. Goodson played most of the snaps and he was able to grind out 59 yards rushing and 3.3 yards per carry. Unfortunately the stretch play is still really inconsistent at best for Iowa, but the straight ahead attack seems to be much better. Limited work this week for Gavin Williams, but that's not a surprise given the overall limited snaps for the Iowa offense.



RECEIVERS SNAP PASS RUN BLK OVERALL Charlie Jones

16 90.2 60.7 91.7 Sam LaPorta

36 83.4 52.9 77.7 Arland Bruce

19 62.7 60.8 63.2 Tyrone Tracy

16 56.7 53.6 60.2 Luke Lachey

30 51.4 68.7 60.0 Keagan Johnson

43 57.3 57.3 56.0 Nico Ragaini

20 49.1 60.1 48.4

Some really good in here and then some really puzzling grades.

Let's start with the good, while playing a limited number of snaps, Charlie Jones made two massive plays. One a diving highlight reel reception and the other a long touchdown. Career high grade for Jones as a far as a receiver.

On the other end, it's hard to understand Keagan Johnson's grade. Sure he had a couple drops and that will impact his grade, but he had a huge touchdown reception and that play was totally him making that play. Johnson once again had a team high 8 targets.

Sam LaPorta led the team with three receptions on five targets.



OFFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN PASS OVERALL Tyler Linderbaum

50 83.6 81.8 88.8 Nick DeJong

50 65.0 59.2 64.8 Jack Plumb

50 58.0 73.3 62.9 Kyler Schott

50 61.3 64.7 62.5 Connor Colby

50 59.7 68.5 61.7