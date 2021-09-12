Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa offense
It wasn't always pretty, but the Iowa offense made plays when they needed to an that was enough for a 27-17 victory over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium.The Hawkeyes had only...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news