Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Offense
|SNAPS
|PASS
|RUN
|OVERALL
|
Spencer Petras
|
70
|
83.5
|
71.1
|
85.4
|
Deuce Hogan
|
4
|
60.6
|
N/A
|
61.7
|
Alex Padilla
|
12
|
57.6
|
N/A
|
58.2
For the second straight week, Spencer Petras is the highest rated Iowa player on the offensive side of the ball.
He had a strong game completing 20-31 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. While he didn't hit passes in the plus 20 zone, he was very effective in the middle of the field.
Deuce Hogan received his first playing time and Alex Padilla received 12 valuable snaps. But, there's one thing that is clear, Petras still commands the quarterback position ahead of both players.
|SNAP
|RUN
|PASS
|OVERALL
|
Ivory Kelly-Martin
|
22
|
72.9
|
63.8
|
73.1
|
Tyler Goodson
|
48
|
64.9
|
73.6
|
67.8
|
Monte Pottebaum
|
26
|
63.3
|
55.5
|
63.8
|
Gavin Williams
|
3
|
59.6
|
59.7
|
58.5
|
Leshon Williams
|
15
|
56.6
|
57.0
|
53.6
|
Turner Pallissard
|
7
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
49.3
It was a solid bounce back week for the Iowa run game with 145 yards rushing on the day. It certainly felt in real time that Goodson had more yards on the ground, but that is probably due to his 68 yard touchdown reception.
It was a very nice bounce back performance from Ivory Kelly-Martin on Friday night. While he only rushed for 62 yards, he did average 7.8 yards per carry.
This also marked the most work in a game this season for reserve running back Leshon Williams.
|SNAPS
|PASS
|RUN BLK
|OVERALL
|
Arland Bruce
|
18
|
79.5
|
60.0
|
81.7
|
Josiah Miamen
|
16
|
70.6
|
70.7
|
76.8
|
Charlie Jones
|
38
|
73.8
|
61.8
|
74.7
|
Sam LaPorta
|
69
|
73.4
|
61.1
|
69.5
|
Luke Lachey
|
40
|
48.9
|
73.9
|
66.2
|
Nico Ragaini
|
20
|
61.4
|
60.0
|
61.8
|
Bryce Schulte
|
2
|
N/A
|
59.0
|
59.6
|
Max Cooper
|
6
|
59.2
|
59.3
|
59.0
|
Jackson Ritter
|
3
|
58.0
|
N/A
|
57.2
|
Desmond Hutson
|
13
|
56.1
|
60.1
|
56.1
|
Diante Vines
|
14
|
55.8
|
61.4
|
55.9
|
Tyrone Tracy
|
44
|
53.2
|
60.2
|
53.3
|
Keagan Johnson
|
27
|
54.3
|
33.2
|
41.1
As you might expect, with Petras have a strong day it meant that the Iowa receivers also enjoyed a good amount of success.
Leading the group for the second straight week is a true freshman. This time it wasn't Keagan Johnson, but fellow frosh Arland Bruce. He caught a career high 6 receptions for 43 yards and his first career touchdown. Sam LaPorta continues to be the most likely target for Petras, He had a strong day once again with 5 catches for 49 yards. One other note involving a tight end was Luke Lachey and his blocking. He was terrific with down the field blocking in the passing game.
|SNAP
|RUN BLK
|PASS BLK
|OVERALL
|
Tyler Linderbaum
|
70
|
86.3
|
45.2
|
73.9
|
Mason Richman
|
70
|
67.1
|
83.6
|
73.3
|
Justin Britt
|
42
|
76.8
|
83.3
|
73.3
|
Cody Ince
|
25
|
68.2
|
80.5
|
69.6
|
Tyler Elsbury
|
16
|
65.4
|
79.0
|
68.8
|
Nick DeJong
|
44
|
64.7
|
69.9
|
67.4
|
Kyler Schott
|
45
|
66.9
|
65.3
|
67.0
|
Matt Fagan
|
16
|
62.5
|
77.5
|
65.0
|
Connor Colby
|
44
|
63.0
|
67.3
|
64.1
|
Beau Stephens
|
16
|
54.1
|
79.1
|
57.1
|
Jack Plumb
|
42
|
52.4
|
6.1
|
41.1
Every Iowa offensive lineman that made the trip was able to reach double figures in snaps thanks to the blowout win. The Hawkeye offensive line allowed a pair of sacks and no quarterback hurries, so they kept Spencer Petras clean and that was reflected in his numbers.
Also the run game looked more like what Iowa would like it to be moving forward.
It was interesting to see Kyler Schott back in the starting lineup at guard. He saw his number of snaps ramp up much higher than a week do. Justin Britt also returned to action on Friday after missing last weeks game. He actually started the second half at guard and performed very well.