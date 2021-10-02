Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Offense

Table Name SNAPS PASS RUN OVERALL Spencer Petras

70 83.5 71.1 85.4 Deuce Hogan

4 60.6 N/A 61.7 Alex Padilla

12 57.6 N/A 58.2

For the second straight week, Spencer Petras is the highest rated Iowa player on the offensive side of the ball.

He had a strong game completing 20-31 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. While he didn't hit passes in the plus 20 zone, he was very effective in the middle of the field.

Deuce Hogan received his first playing time and Alex Padilla received 12 valuable snaps. But, there's one thing that is clear, Petras still commands the quarterback position ahead of both players.



Table Name SNAP RUN PASS OVERALL Ivory Kelly-Martin

22 72.9 63.8 73.1 Tyler Goodson

48 64.9 73.6 67.8 Monte Pottebaum

26 63.3 55.5 63.8 Gavin Williams

3 59.6 59.7 58.5 Leshon Williams

15 56.6 57.0 53.6 Turner Pallissard

7 N/A N/A 49.3

It was a solid bounce back week for the Iowa run game with 145 yards rushing on the day. It certainly felt in real time that Goodson had more yards on the ground, but that is probably due to his 68 yard touchdown reception.

It was a very nice bounce back performance from Ivory Kelly-Martin on Friday night. While he only rushed for 62 yards, he did average 7.8 yards per carry.

This also marked the most work in a game this season for reserve running back Leshon Williams.



RECEIVERS SNAPS PASS RUN BLK OVERALL Arland Bruce

18 79.5 60.0 81.7 Josiah Miamen

16 70.6 70.7 76.8 Charlie Jones

38 73.8 61.8 74.7 Sam LaPorta

69 73.4 61.1 69.5 Luke Lachey

40 48.9 73.9 66.2 Nico Ragaini

20 61.4 60.0 61.8 Bryce Schulte

2 N/A 59.0 59.6 Max Cooper

6 59.2 59.3 59.0 Jackson Ritter

3 58.0 N/A 57.2 Desmond Hutson

13 56.1 60.1 56.1 Diante Vines

14 55.8 61.4 55.9 Tyrone Tracy

44 53.2 60.2 53.3 Keagan Johnson

27 54.3 33.2 41.1

As you might expect, with Petras have a strong day it meant that the Iowa receivers also enjoyed a good amount of success. Leading the group for the second straight week is a true freshman. This time it wasn't Keagan Johnson, but fellow frosh Arland Bruce. He caught a career high 6 receptions for 43 yards and his first career touchdown. Sam LaPorta continues to be the most likely target for Petras, He had a strong day once again with 5 catches for 49 yards. One other note involving a tight end was Luke Lachey and his blocking. He was terrific with down the field blocking in the passing game.



OFFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN BLK PASS BLK OVERALL Tyler Linderbaum

70 86.3 45.2 73.9 Mason Richman

70 67.1 83.6 73.3 Justin Britt

42 76.8 83.3 73.3 Cody Ince

25 68.2 80.5 69.6 Tyler Elsbury

16 65.4 79.0 68.8 Nick DeJong

44 64.7 69.9 67.4 Kyler Schott

45 66.9 65.3 67.0 Matt Fagan

16 62.5 77.5 65.0 Connor Colby

44 63.0 67.3 64.1 Beau Stephens

16 54.1 79.1 57.1 Jack Plumb

42 52.4 6.1 41.1