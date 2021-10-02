 HawkeyeReport - Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Offense
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 22:49:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa Offense

Spencer Petras was the top offensive player per PFF
Spencer Petras was the top offensive player per PFF
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport
Table Name
SNAPS PASS RUN OVERALL

Spencer Petras

70

83.5

71.1

85.4

Deuce Hogan

4

60.6

N/A

61.7

Alex Padilla

12

57.6

N/A

58.2

For the second straight week, Spencer Petras is the highest rated Iowa player on the offensive side of the ball.

He had a strong game completing 20-31 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. While he didn't hit passes in the plus 20 zone, he was very effective in the middle of the field.

Deuce Hogan received his first playing time and Alex Padilla received 12 valuable snaps. But, there's one thing that is clear, Petras still commands the quarterback position ahead of both players.

Table Name
SNAP RUN PASS OVERALL

Ivory Kelly-Martin

22

72.9

63.8

73.1

Tyler Goodson

48

64.9

73.6

67.8

Monte Pottebaum

26

63.3

55.5

63.8

Gavin Williams

3

59.6

59.7

58.5

Leshon Williams

15

56.6

57.0

53.6

Turner Pallissard

7

N/A

N/A

49.3

It was a solid bounce back week for the Iowa run game with 145 yards rushing on the day. It certainly felt in real time that Goodson had more yards on the ground, but that is probably due to his 68 yard touchdown reception.

It was a very nice bounce back performance from Ivory Kelly-Martin on Friday night. While he only rushed for 62 yards, he did average 7.8 yards per carry.

This also marked the most work in a game this season for reserve running back Leshon Williams.

RECEIVERS
SNAPS PASS RUN BLK OVERALL

Arland Bruce

18

79.5

60.0

81.7

Josiah Miamen

16

70.6

70.7

76.8

Charlie Jones

38

73.8

61.8

74.7

Sam LaPorta

69

73.4

61.1

69.5

Luke Lachey

40

48.9

73.9

66.2

Nico Ragaini

20

61.4

60.0

61.8

Bryce Schulte

2

N/A

59.0

59.6

Max Cooper

6

59.2

59.3

59.0

Jackson Ritter

3

58.0

N/A

57.2

Desmond Hutson

13

56.1

60.1

56.1

Diante Vines

14

55.8

61.4

55.9

Tyrone Tracy

44

53.2

60.2

53.3

Keagan Johnson

27

54.3

33.2

41.1

As you might expect, with Petras have a strong day it meant that the Iowa receivers also enjoyed a good amount of success.

Leading the group for the second straight week is a true freshman. This time it wasn't Keagan Johnson, but fellow frosh Arland Bruce. He caught a career high 6 receptions for 43 yards and his first career touchdown. Sam LaPorta continues to be the most likely target for Petras, He had a strong day once again with 5 catches for 49 yards. One other note involving a tight end was Luke Lachey and his blocking. He was terrific with down the field blocking in the passing game.

OFFENSIVE LINE
SNAP RUN BLK PASS BLK OVERALL

Tyler Linderbaum

70

86.3

45.2

73.9

Mason Richman

70

67.1

83.6

73.3

Justin Britt

42

76.8

83.3

73.3

Cody Ince

25

68.2

80.5

69.6

Tyler Elsbury

16

65.4

79.0

68.8

Nick DeJong

44

64.7

69.9

67.4

Kyler Schott

45

66.9

65.3

67.0

Matt Fagan

16

62.5

77.5

65.0

Connor Colby

44

63.0

67.3

64.1

Beau Stephens

16

54.1

79.1

57.1

Jack Plumb

42

52.4

6.1

41.1

Every Iowa offensive lineman that made the trip was able to reach double figures in snaps thanks to the blowout win. The Hawkeye offensive line allowed a pair of sacks and no quarterback hurries, so they kept Spencer Petras clean and that was reflected in his numbers.

Also the run game looked more like what Iowa would like it to be moving forward.

It was interesting to see Kyler Schott back in the starting lineup at guard. He saw his number of snaps ramp up much higher than a week do. Justin Britt also returned to action on Friday after missing last weeks game. He actually started the second half at guard and performed very well.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}