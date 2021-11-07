Pro Football Focus Grades: Iowa offense
Plenty to discuss this week with the Iowa offense. That's always the case, but especially so when there's a change at quarterback. Spencer Petras went to the sidelines after three series due to a s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news