It wasn't always pretty, but Iowa's offense was opportunistic in the 2019 Outback Bowl. On the positive side, Iowa scored 27 points, which was the second highest total this season against a strong Mississippi State defense.

On the negative side, the Hawkeyes could only generate 199 yards of total offense and were held to -15 yards rushing on the day. The Hawkeye offense was led by Nate Stanley, who had a solid day and made the big plays when they were available. He finished the day with completing 21 of 31 passes for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The star of the day was Nick Easley, who had an MVP performance with 8 receptions for 104 yards, including a huge 75 yard touchdown reception.

We take a look at how the graders at Pro Football Focus saw things and dive into the snap counts for the skill position players. Iowa had 52 offensive snaps in the game.



QUARTERBACK PASS RUN OVERALL Nate Stanley

56.2 64.7 58.9

QB GRADE THOUGHTS As mentioned earlier, Stanley was 21-31 for 214 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. He completed his first eight passes of the day and came up big when he needed to on several occasions. The TV announcers mentioned that Stanley's thumb was still bothering him, so that injury has lingered longer than we had thought.

On the negative side of the equation, he had an interception that was nearly returned for a score. That pass qualified as a poor decision for sure and he was also sacked three times, but really only one of them was a result of holding on to the ball too long.

With the Hawkeye ground game completely stopped by the Bulldog defense, Iowa needed Stanley to make plays and he did just that.



RUNNING BACK SNAP RUN PASS OVERALL Austin Kelly

4 N/A N/A 57.4 Mekhi Sargent

40 60.3 52.4 56.8 Toren Young

9 54.1 67.1 56.2 Brady Ross

3 59.6 N/A 53.4 Ivory Kelly-Martin

5 53.6 51.8

RB GRADE THOUGHTS It was an ugly day for the Iowa running game and the running backs in general. The only back to finish with positive yardage was Toren Young with 7 yards rushing. Ivory Kelly-Martin had zero yards on four attempts and Mekhi Sargent was held to -3 yards on 7 carries. The holes were there and the Iowa backs had almost no chance to break into the second level of the Bulldog defense.



RECEIVERS SNAP PASS RUN BLK OVERALL Brandon Smith

45 64.1 88.1 68.5 Nick Easley

42 65.9 59.5 66.4 Kyle Groeneweg

11 55.4 82.3 61.0 T.J. Hockenson

51 67.8 53.4 60.8 Ihmir Smith-Marsette

33 58.2 41.1 56.0 Tyrone Tracey

6 55.9 60.0 55.0 Nate Wieting

11 57.4 49.0 49.1

WR/TE GRADE THOUGHTS Not a bad day for this group. It was kind of surprising to see Nick Easley as the second overall receiver given his strong overall performance. However, what put Brandon Smith on top was his excellent blocking grade. Smith has been good pretty much all season on the blocking front and that continued in the bowl game. We should give a shout out to Kyle Groeneweg for his blocking grade. He has a really nice pancake block that he delivered on Easley's second touchdown reception.

Smith and Easley had a heavy workload and as expected, T.J. Hockenson stayed on the field for basically the entire game. Hockenson also had the highest pass receiving grade on the day.



OFFENSIVE LINE RUN BLK PASS BLK OVERALL Tristan Wirfs

66.5

77.3

71.7

Alaric Jackson

60.9

79.5

64.6 Keegan Render

73.6 36.1 65.7 Ross Reynolds

65.9 60.0 64.6 Cole Banwart

55.4 44.8 55.8