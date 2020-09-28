HawkeyeReport - Projecting Iowa's offensive depth chart

In a month we will be headed into game week.

Hard to believe after all the stops and starts we have had in the past few months that there will be Iowa football in 2020.

One thing we don’t have quite yet is a two deep. When the Big Ten made it official that they would be playing football this fall, we spoke with Kirk Ferentz the following day and I asked him, jokingly, about a two deep and he joked right back that I could probably do a better two deep right now than he could.

So, when Kirk Ferentz says I could do a better two deep, I’m going to take another swing at it. I did one earlier this year in our position previews, but it’s probably time to update the outlook for 2020.

QUARTERBACK

DEPTH CHART: Spencer Petras – RS SO, Alex Padilla- RS FR

OUTLOOK – It’s been made clear since the end of last season that this is Petras job and he’s certainly done everything you would expect to grab it. Petras has been a great leader off the field during a turbulent time for Iowa football.

ONE QUESTION – Could true freshman Deuce Hogan push for a spot in the two deeps? Maybe. Hogan has never lacked confidence and perhaps he could push for a few snaps this year if they are available.

RUNNING BACK

DEPTH CHART

RB: Tyler Goodson – SO, Mekhi Sargent – SR/ Ivory Kelly-Martin – RS JR

FB: Turner Pallissard – RS SO, Monte Pottebaum – RS SO

OUTLOOK- Kind of crazy to think that all three RB’s have gone into a season as the starting running back for the Hawkeyes. Goodson took the job last year and is the starter, but Iowa is really deep and talented with three younger running backs who are capable of playing this fall.

ONE QUESTION – Is this is a bit of a comeback year for Ivory Kelly-Martin? It could be. He sort of got caught in a numbers game last year and redshirted, which was a smart move. He’s a skilled back and I think he’s going to carve out a nice role this fall.

WIDE RECEIVER

DEPTH CHART

WR: Brandon Smith – SR, Desmond Hutson – RS FR

WR: Ihmir Smith- Marsette – SR, Tyrone Tracy – RS SO

WR: Nico Ragaini – RS SO, Tyrone Tracy – RS SO

OUTLOOK – This is as deep and talented as this position has been in the Ferentz era. Iowa’s top four could probably stack up with just about anyone in the Big Ten in terms of production. Smith and Smith-Marsette are looking for strong senior years to springboard their NFL value and Ragaini and Tracy are really productive.

ONE QUESTION – Is there room for snaps beyond the top four? One of the worries that coaches have this fall is soft tissue injuries at skill positions. That means you will need more contributors ready to go. Iowa coaches are high on and trust guys like Desmond Hutson and Max Cooper to help.

TIGHT END

DEPTH CHART

Sam LaPorta – SO, Shaun Beyer – RS SR

OUTLOOK – Last year the tight end position certainly took a step back, which was expected when you have a pair of first round NFL Draft picks leave early. This year it feels like there’s going to be rapid growth with LaPorta being established and a strong and healthy senior season for Beyer.

ONE QUESTION - Will either of the true freshman find a role? Yes. I wouldn’t be surprised if both play given the free year from the NCAA. Elijah Yelverton and Luke Lachey are ready to go and the coaches are also very high on Josiah Miamen.

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEPTH CHART

LT: Alaric Jackson – RS SR, Jack Plumb – RS SO

LG: Mark Kallenberger – RS JR, Justin Britt – RS FR

C: Tyler Linderbaum – RS SO, Cole Banwart – RS SR

RG: Kyler Schott – RS JR, Cole Banwart – RS SR

RT: Coy Cronk – RS SR, Mark Kallenberger – RS JR

OUTLOOK – The depth along the Iowa offensive line is really pretty impressive. Cronk takes over for Tristan Wirfs and Jackson opting in this year was a huge recruiting win for Iowa. Linderbaum becomes a star this season and Iowa’s depth at guard gives the coaches plenty of options.

ONE QUESTION – How solid is this starting five? On paper, solid at three positions, but the guard spots are really up in the air. No one is going to displace Linderbaum, Jackson, and Cronk if they are healthy, but any combination of the four guards listed could end up starting. In fact, I wonder if we see a rotation early in the year.