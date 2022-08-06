Pryce Sandfort commits to Iowa

Pryce Sandfort did not go into the summer necessarily planning to make an early decision. But after an official visit to Iowa City last week, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Waukee native decided there was no need to wait any longer and announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes today.

"Before my visit, I was talking to my parents and I was telling them there is no way I’ll commit after it. I wanted to take a lot of visits and decide after that," said Sandfort. "But on the visit it just felt like home. I didn’t want to be anywhere else or visit anywhere else. I fell in love with the campus and the vision that Coach Fran and Coach Gatens had for me. Also, I had a great time hanging out with the guys."

Sandfort, whose older brother Payton is a sophomore at Iowa, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Clemson, Seton Hall, Washington State, and Drake. As a junior, he averaged 26.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game at Waukee Northwest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point line.

"They see me fitting in perfectly with how they want to play," Sandfort said of Iowa. "Playing fast, shooting a lot of 3s, all of that. They see me playing the 1-3 or 4. Fran has told me before, he sees me coming in as a freshman and making 60 3s and having a big role right away. Obviously, it's all up to me and how hard I work."

Overall, Sandfort is commitment No. 3 for Iowa, joining Owen Freeman and Brock Harding in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.