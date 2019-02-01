Ticker
Punter Michael Sleep-Dalton transferring to Iowa

Arizona State punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, a graduate transfer, is headed to Iowa.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport.com
Arizona State punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, a graduate transfer, will play for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Australia native made the announcement today after getting to know Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods this month.

"I've built a great relationship with Coach Woods over the past few weeks," Sleep-Dalton told HawkeyeReport.com. "The program is one of the best in college football."

As a junior, Sleep-Dalton averaged 43.8 yards per punt at Arizona State with a long of 72 yards, 10 punts of 50+ yards, and 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Sleep-Dalton, who will be on scholarship when he arrives at Iowa in May, has one year of college eligibility remaining.

