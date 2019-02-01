Arizona State punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, a graduate transfer, will play for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Australia native made the announcement today after getting to know Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods this month.

"I've built a great relationship with Coach Woods over the past few weeks," Sleep-Dalton told HawkeyeReport.com. "The program is one of the best in college football."