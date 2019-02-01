Punter Michael Sleep-Dalton transferring to Iowa
Arizona State punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, a graduate transfer, will play for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Australia native made the announcement today after getting to know Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods this month.
"I've built a great relationship with Coach Woods over the past few weeks," Sleep-Dalton told HawkeyeReport.com. "The program is one of the best in college football."
As a junior, Sleep-Dalton averaged 43.8 yards per punt at Arizona State with a long of 72 yards, 10 punts of 50+ yards, and 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Sleep-Dalton, who will be on scholarship when he arrives at Iowa in May, has one year of college eligibility remaining.
Proud to be a Hawkeye! 110% committed, and blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program. Thank you to @LeVarWoods @ProkickAus @JohnnyPKA, & all the Hawkeye fans for believing in me & showing their love. Can’t wait to put on the black and gold! #swarm19 pic.twitter.com/QXYAHbSwgj— Michael Sleep-Dalton (@mjsleepdalton36) February 1, 2019