PV pair hope to earn high major offers

A pair of 2022 offensive lineman from Pleasant Valley High School are itching to get back out on the camp circuit for the first time in two years and they both hope to earn high major college football offers.

When June 1st hits, Aidan Kilstrom and Luke Vonderhaar will be hitting the road trying to squeeze in as many college visits and camps as they can.

Vonderhaar, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 253 pounds, already holds scholarship offers from Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, Army, and Air Force. While Kilstrom, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, also holds several Ivy League offers, including Columbia, Dartmouth, and Penn, along with one from Navy.

The Ivy League schools certainly have a strong appeal to both.

“I think I am a smart kid, so the Ivy League schools are appealing to me and a degree from one of those schools sets you up for life.” Vonderhaar said.

But, it’s the chance to earn an offer from a bigger name school and compete in the camp setting for the first time since the summer of 2019 has both players excited for June 1st to arrive.

“Super anxious to get out and compete with other people and hit hard,” Kilstrom said.

Kilstrom will start his camp journey on June 1st with a trip to Ames, where his older brother has been a walk-on for the Cylcones since 2019.

“My brother has been putting in a good word for me,” Kilstrom said with a laugh.

After Iowa State, Kilstrom plans to camp at Nebraska on June 4th, potentially Iowa on the 5th, Rice on the 18th, Northwestern on the 24th, and Kansas State on the 28th.

Meanwhile, Vonderhaar will be very busy with stops in Ames, Iowa City, Nebraska and Kansas State. All those trips will be for camps, while he also plans to visit Army and Air Force. Vonderhaar says he grew up an Iowa fan and while the Hawkeyes haven’t recruited him all that hard, he hopes that changes in early June.