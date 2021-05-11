 HawkeyeReport - QB Carson May looking forward to Iowa camp
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 14:23:34 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Carson May looking forward to Iowa camp

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

The month of June will be an important one for Oklahoma quarterback Carson May as he looks to add more scholarship offers to his résumé on the camp circuit. One of the stops on the schedule for the 6-foot-5, 215-pound May will be Iowa on June 18 as the Hawkeyes continue to show serious interest. This week, Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe reached out to May to reiterate they look forward to seeing him on campus next month.

"I had a great conversation with Coach O'Keefe tonight," said May. "I think it all comes down to they just want to see me in person, and the way he was wording it they would most likely offer at camp."

If an offer from Iowa comes after camp, it is definitely an opportunity the Oklahoma native would be interested in.

"Just the tradition that they have is truly awesome and just watching them on TV every Saturday, it would be a dream to play for them," May said.

May, who currently has offers from Western Michigan and Old Dominion, also plans camp stops at Memphis on June 1, Kansas State on June 13, and will be at the Dallas Showcase, a multi-team event, on June 6.

As a junior, May completed 220 of 366 pass attempts (60.1%) for 3,020 yards and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions and added 650 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground as well.

See highlights from May's junior year at Jones High School in the video below.

