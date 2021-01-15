HawkeyeReport - QB Jack Sharp walking on at Iowa

Two days after receiving a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff, quarterback Jack Sharp has accepted and is going to be a Hawkeye. In fact, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Sharp will be making the move to Iowa City shortly as a mid-year enrollee from Milford Academy in New York.

"My dream while playing football as a young child was to play at the highest competition possible," Sharp told HawkeyeReport.com. "Growing up in Orchard Park, NY exposed me to many professional players and their stories of hard work and resulting success. Iowa offers me that opportunity. I am so excited to compete and be part of a great program.

Sharp also considered preferred walk-on opportunities at Purdue, Tulane, Albany, Wagner, and Delaware, but a longstanding relationship between Coach Bill Chaplick at Milford Academy and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe helped put him on Iowa's radar.

"My head coach at prep school is close with Coach O'Keefe at Iowa," said Sharp. "He showed him my film and gave me a recommendation to them."

As a senior in high school, Sharp was 183/305 passing for 2,149 yards and 25 touchdowns for Orchard Park in 2019. Then, moving on to prep school at Milford Academy, he finished 86/115 passing for 1,275 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.

See highlights from Sharp's season at Milford Academy in the video below.