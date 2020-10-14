HawkeyeReport - QB Jase Bauer discusses preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa

Ankeny quarterback Jase Bauer added a new potential college opportunity on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Bauer, who is high school teammates with Hawkeye commits Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce, received a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

"I’ve been in contact with Coach Niemann throughout the season," said Bauer. "They said they would really love to have me on the team and they only have a couple scholarships left. They want to keep in touch with me throughout the playoffs and re-evaluate things after the season. Also, they said they thought I have a true chance to come in and compete at the QB position."

A first team all-state selection, Bauer gave us his thoughts on the new opportunity.

"They are obviously a very successful program," Bauer said. "They said they would give me an opportunity to go in and compete and that is what I’m looking to do."

In addition to the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa, Bauer has FCS scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, Eastern Illinois, and Southern Illinois, and has several other schools interested as well.

"My offers are at the FCS level, but at the FBS I’m in contact with Wyoming, Iowa State, K-State, New Mexico State, Central Michigan and Bowling Green as of recent," said Bauer. "I’m still waiting till after the season to make a decision."