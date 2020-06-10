After quarterback Joe Labas announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes, we caught up with the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Ohio native to discuss his decision, what made Iowa the right fit, and much more.

Q: First, can you tell us about your decision and just how you arrived at it over the past couple weeks?

LABAS: Iowa was kind of like a perfect fit. It's a great situation and a great opportunity. I committed to Ball State earlier, but I was still talking to Iowa, Indiana, Boston College, and Purdue a little bit. Iowa was the one that's really been sticking with me because they've been talking to me for a long time. So once they offered me, I definitely wanted to think long and hard about it and take the time to go out there and try to envision myself walking through the campus and being there the next four or five years. The football program speaks for itself and the coaching staff with Coach Ferentz and Coach O'Keefe have been great. They have three scholarship quarterbacks right now and I'll be the fourth, so I think it's a great opportunity in front of me.

Q: When you were able to visit there on your own a couple weeks ago, what stood out that helped make up your mind?

LABAS: Unfortunately, I couldn't go into any of the facilities or the stadium, but just being there I could imagine that place going crazy on game day so that was awesome to think about.

Q: What do you think you showed the coaching staff on film that led to the offer last month?

LABAS: I think compared to the other quarterbacks that are at Iowa right now, I kind of showed that I can do it all. Whether it's being a pocket passer straight up and having a three or five step drop and throwing a good ball downfield - post, fade, dig - and going through my progressions. Also, another thing is through my high school career, I've been through the spread offense when I was a freshman in high school and then when our new head coach came in he brought the RPOs, so I can kind of do both.

Q: Did you also make a video for Coach O'Keefe since he couldn't come out there to watch you throw?

LABAS: Yeah, it was just an evaluation video. It was just me throwing at an indoor facility, showing my throws and my footwork. I just tried to do everything he wanted to see.

Q: Has Coach O'Keefe compared you to anyone he's had at Iowa before?

LABAS: Yeah. I'm sure you've heard of Ricky Stanzi? He's talked to me about him a lot and I've actually talked to him as well.

Q: Is that as far as your skill set or your recruitment?

LABAS: Honestly, both. When I talked to Ricky Stanzi, he was going through his situation when he was getting recruited in high school and it was pretty much the same as mine. Then when you look at it, we're kind of the same build and from what I've heard pretty similar.

Q: What was the reaction from the coaches when you told them you were committing?

LABAS: Actually, I was planning to commit a lot early. I wanted to commit in late May, but then things happened, and then it was early June, but things happened, so I'm glad I could finally commit and put the word out today. They were ecstatic. They said they were happy for me and excited to get their 2021 quarterback in the bag.

Q: After waiting a bit, how did it feel to finally put the news out there tonight?

LABAS: It feels good. I was planning on doing it earlier, but now to finally get it out there and make it public it feels great.

Q: Are you an early graduate?

LABAS: I haven't decided completely. I am taking an online class right now, so if I want to I can definitely do that.

Q: Do you play other sports in high school?

LABAS: Yeah, I play basketball and baseball.

Q: When you look at Iowa's offense, what makes it a good fit?

LABAS: Like I was saying before, I think I can do it all. Whatever offense you want to run, I can be thrown in there I think whether it's under center, play-action, bootlegs, in the pocket, throwing downfield or even running inside zone.

Q: Lastly, with what happened at Iowa last weekend, what have the coaches said to you about how they are dealing with that internally right now?

LABAS: I've talked to Coach Ferentz about it and like he said before his plan is listening and taking action right away. I trust that he and the coaches will make it right, not only as a football program but as a university.