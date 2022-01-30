QB Marshall Howe weighing his options

After an official visit to Iowa, quarterback Marshall Howe is weighing his options as he continues to work towards a college decision. For the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Howe, a preferred walk-on target for the Hawkeyes, the trip this weekend gave him a chance to learn more about the Iowa football program.

"That was my first time ever being in Iowa so it was definitely a new experience, but I really enjoyed my time there," said Howe. "It was great meeting the staff and seeing the facilities. I really felt like I was able to spend a lot of time getting to know Coach O’Keefe better as well. Overall, I really enjoyed the visit."

Howe's player host for the weekend was safety Gaven Cooke. In his conversations with the coaches, they made sure to let him know he was a priority for them even as a walk-on.

"It still stands for me to come in as a preferred walk-on QB," Howe said. "They really expressed how much they wanted me to be a part of the QB room there."

Now, it is nearing decision time for Howe as he looks over preferred walk-on opportunities at Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, and Northwestern, and a new full ride scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois.

"I'll be taking a few days to assess my options and potentially make a decision in the near future," said Howe.