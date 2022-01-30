 HawkeyeReport - QB Marshall Howe weighing his options
QB Marshall Howe weighing his options

Quarterback Marshall Howe made an official visit to Iowa this weekend.
Blair Sanderson
After an official visit to Iowa, quarterback Marshall Howe is weighing his options as he continues to work towards a college decision. For the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Howe, a preferred walk-on target for the Hawkeyes, the trip this weekend gave him a chance to learn more about the Iowa football program.

"That was my first time ever being in Iowa so it was definitely a new experience, but I really enjoyed my time there," said Howe. "It was great meeting the staff and seeing the facilities. I really felt like I was able to spend a lot of time getting to know Coach O’Keefe better as well. Overall, I really enjoyed the visit."

Howe's player host for the weekend was safety Gaven Cooke. In his conversations with the coaches, they made sure to let him know he was a priority for them even as a walk-on.

"It still stands for me to come in as a preferred walk-on QB," Howe said. "They really expressed how much they wanted me to be a part of the QB room there."

Now, it is nearing decision time for Howe as he looks over preferred walk-on opportunities at Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, and Northwestern, and a new full ride scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois.

"I'll be taking a few days to assess my options and potentially make a decision in the near future," said Howe.

A California native, Howe attended prep school at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut in 2021 where he earned league offensive MVP honors after completing 169/253 pass attempts (66.8%) for 2,730 yards and 34 touchdowns.

See highlights from Howe this past season in the video below.

