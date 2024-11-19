QB Situation "Clearly Cloudy" as Stratton Expected to Start Over McNamara

IOWA CITY -- The Iowa depth chart released on Monday lists Cade McNamara as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback for their matchup with Maryland on Saturday. Marco Lainez, who started the year as Iowa's third-string gunslinger, may be available this weekend after breaking his thumb several weeks ago in practice.

But if the Hawkeyes had to play the Terrapins today, fourth-stringer and former scout-team linebacker Jackson Stratton would be their starter.

"I wrote [the depth chart] on Sunday," Kirk Ferentz said at his Tuesday media availability. "Cade practiced on Sunday. Everything is clearly cloudy right now. That's kind of our weather forecast. ... We'll just take it day-by-day and see who can go."

As of now, the tentative plan appears to be to start Stratton.

"I assume Jackson is going to start," Ferentz said. "We'll start the way we finished [against UCLA]. That's the way I see it. We'll see who can do what. If we were playing tomorrow, that's how it would be."

Ferentz went on to say that "everybody else has a chance outside of Brendan."

McNamara, who practiced on Sunday, appears to be the closest to playing between he and Lainez.

"[Cade] is still processing back," Ferentz said. "He has been cleared to play, and whether or not he can play effectively or not, we'll see. We'll just see how the week goes. But we're prepared for anything, quite frankly."

Clearly cloudy.